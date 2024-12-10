Nokia intros (‘world-first’) 5G 8K 360-degree camera for Industry 4.0

Nokia has introduced a ruggedised 5G-enabled 360-degree camera (Nokia 360 Camera) for industrial usage, including with private 5G networks. The product, offering immersive 8K streaming, is a world-first, it said. It also supports Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, and “spatial audio” (3D OZO) streaming. It is being offered as an “end-to-end solution” with its RXRM (‘real-time extended reality multimedia’) AR/VR software. It is IP67-rated (as waterproof) and shock-resistant. It is being pitched with its private 5G networking product to manufacturing, mining, and oil and gas, as well as to the entertainment, public safety, and smart-cities industries, plus sundry other sectors.

Nokia is offering a cheaper Wi-Fi-only version alongside. A 5G variant is also available for deployment in extreme temperatures. It said it does away with the need for “multiple cameras across industrial sites” – and also for “extensive use of traditional cameras at industrial sites and entertainment events”. It is the latest in an expanding line of industrial 4G/5G devices from the firm, as it seeks to stimulate the device ecosystem in the private networks market, and also draw new income of its own. It listed situational awareness, remote monitoring, remote inspection, and teleoperation of industrial equipment as target use cases.

A statement said: “The camera is designed for harsh industrial conditions and comes with cyber-secure software and built-in security hardware.” Nokia called it the result of “long-term” research and said it features a bunch of its “ground-breaking innovations”. RXRM provides APIs for customer AI platforms. It went on: “Customers can implement analytics, overlays, [AR/VR], and novel innovations on top of… live video. [Its] 360-degree video and spatial audio increases the accuracy of what users see through near-instant, ultra-HD streaming. It provides truly immersive experiences that will redefine the ways in which people work together in an industrial context.”

A number of customers have already deployed the new RXRM/camera solution for various Industry 4.0 use cases. The one named reference is Finnish mining company Callio Pyhäjärvi, which is using it at the Pyhäsalmi mine, in the Northern Ostrobothnia province in Finland, billed as the deepest base metal mine in Europe, with a depth of 1,445 metres. Callio Pyhäjärvi has repurposed the mine as a “multidisciplinary operating environment for R&D, remote operations, training and for spearheading the latest technologies for the mining industry globally”, said Nokia.

Sakari Nokela, chief development officer at Callio Pyhäjärvi, said: “The Nokia 5G 360 Camera is a true innovation for demanding industrial use cases. Previously, existing cameras have been unable to meet the challenges posed by the harsh conditions of mining operations in Callio Business Park. With the trusted Nokia product reliability and security, this camera effectively addresses a critical gap in the market.”

Sami Ranta, General Manager, RXRM, Nokia, said: “Nokia RXRM allows industrial customers to enhance their business processes, saving costs from product support to field operations. Adding a 5G-enabled industrial camera product to RXRM now offers a complete solution for real-time remote use cases such as situational awareness, remote monitoring, teleoperation and stadium scale sports and entertainment events.”