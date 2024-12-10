New Wi-Fi HaLow developer kit will accelerate Wi-Fi based IoT, says Morse Micro

Australia-based semiconductor company Morse Micro, pushing Wi-Fi HaLow for low-power mid-range IoT solutions, has released a new developer platform in a bid to popularise Wi-Fi HaLow for connecting IoT assets. The new board, MM6108-EKH05, combines its MM6108 Wi-Fi HaLow system-on-chip (SoC), BlueNRG-M2 Bluetooth SoC, and STM32U585 microcontroller (MCU). Meanwhile, it has also announced a deal with Silicon Valley-based IoT developer Vantron Technology to launch a new line of Wi-Fi HaLow-enabled IoT products including three modules, access points, and IP cameras.

Wi-Fi HaLow (802.11ah) uses sub-GHz spectrum frequencies in global ISM bands, between 850 MHz and 950 MHz. These offer advantages over the unlicensed 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, where Wi-Fi traditionally plays, as the spectrum is lower and less congested, improving reliability, propagation, and coverage. As such, Wi-Fi HaLow makes Wi-Fi viable effectively for lower-power wider-area IoT cases. Fans of the technology – Morse Micro, for starters – claim it offers a 10-times advance in terms of range, compared with conventional Wi-Fi. They also suggest a 100-times advance in terms of coverage area, and 1,000-times advance in terms of coverage volumes.

Morse Micro said it is targeting a “wide range of applications, from smart home devices to industrial automation systems”. It called it an “essential tool to accelerate IoT development”. It listed the key features of the new evaluation kit as: “long-range, low-power” Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity; an “energy-efficient” MCU for low-power IoT; integrated temperature, humidity, and motion sensors; a built-in debugger (STLinkV3) for software evaluation; flexible USB/battery/external power-supply options; “state-of-the-art” WPA3 security; and STMCubeIDE-compatible CMSIS-pack software for rapid deployments. It is available from Mouser.

Michael De Nil, co-founder and chief executive at Morse Micro, said: “This kit brings together the low power, long-range benefits of Wi-Fi HaLow with versatile programming interfaces and sensors to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving IoT landscape. By offering a robust, energy-efficient and accessible platform with extensive connectivity options, we’re helping developers break new ground in everything from smart cities to industrial automation. We believe this is a critical step toward making IoT solutions more connected, efficient, and secure for industries worldwide.”

Vantron Technology is developing a new range of IoT devices and sensors based on Morse Micro’s MM6108 Wi-Fi HaLow single-chip SoC. De Nil said: “Our partnership… reflects our mutual commitment to advancing IoT innovation and providing industries with the tools they need for more reliable, efficient wireless communication. We’re excited to collaborate with Vantron on this new range, setting a new standard for scalable, secure IoT connectivity in both industrial and consumer applications.”

Bo Wei, chief executive at Vantron Technologies, added: “With these modules, access points, and camera, we are delivering solutions that allow customers to unlock the full potential of IoT applications, providing long-range connectivity, enhanced security, and ultra-low power consumption. These products address the growing need for reliable, long-distance, low-power wireless communication, particularly in industrial and remote settings.”