O2 Telefonica, AWS use quantum tech to enhance mobile networks

German operator O2 Telefonica is integrating quantum technologies into its mobile network to improve performance and explore new data security standards.

In a release, O2 Telefonica said it is working in a pilot project, with Telefónica, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Telefónica Tech to examine the application of quantum technologies in the mobile network.

With AWS, O2 Telefonica has also launched a new cloud-based core network this year, which is now available to one million customers.

The German carrier noted that this current pilot represents one of the first coordinated efforts globally to test multiple quantum technologies in a cloud environment.

Mallik Rao, chief technology and enterprise officer at O2 Telefonica, said: “We are entering the quantum age of digital networking. Quantum physics will enhance digital communication. With our pilot project, we are taking a significant step towards quantum-safe mobile networks of the future. We are creating the necessary conditions today to leverage quantum technologies and their possibilities in our O2 network for the benefit of our customers. SIM cards, text messages, and video calls for consumers, companies, and public authorities are secured with advanced security features in the 6G era.”

“Quantum technologies have the potential to transform telecommunications networks, enhancing security, optimizing infrastructure, and unlocking new capabilities,” said Matt Rehder, VP of Core Networking at AWS. “By working closely with telecommunications companies like O2 Telefonica and leading academic institutions, we’re turning cutting-edge research into practical solutions. The AWS Cloud provides powerful tools to explore and integrate these innovations, building a secure and efficient foundation for the 6G networks of tomorrow that will power a vast array of digital services for consumers and enterprises alike.”

In one part of the pilot, one of the quantum computers accessed through Amazon Braket is explored as a potential tool to assist in calculating optimal placement for O2 Telefonica’s mobile towers in Munich. The task involves tackling a complex optimization problem, ensuring that no two towers have overlapping coverage areas while aiming to maximize network efficiency. In practical terms, this process would involve evaluating billions of potential configurations, considering variables like frequency ranges, geographical obstacles, and signal interference. Quantum computing is investigated for its potential future advantages in addressing such problems, said O2 Telefonica.

In this pilot, the quantum processor is explored as a tool for identifying arrangements that could maximize network coverage while reducing interference, with the goal of understanding its future potential for such tasks, the telco added.

Following this initial calculation of antenna placements using quantum computing, the focus shifts to securing potentially highly sensitive data involved. As computing technology continues to evolve, it demands equally sophisticated security measures to safeguard such data. O2 Telefonica’s pilot project is focused on testing quantum-resistant encryption techniques, ensuring mobile networks remain resilient against future advancements in computing power.

“The question is no longer whether quantum-based encryption will be required, but when. With this pilot project, we are looking ahead and testing the necessary technology in real-life use in the network today. We are implementing quantum technologies on AWS because they can be applied there more efficiently and quickly than building our own infrastructure. We can also combine quantum-safe connections more easily with the increasingly cloudified telecommunications services,” added Rao.

The telco also noted that the insights gained from this project will contribute to the development of future 6G networks.