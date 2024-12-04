Regulator highlights potential in Finland’s private network market

Traficom said it supports the introduction of private networks by granting radio licences and influencing international spectrum management

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency, Traficom, has unveiled its latest report, “Private Networks in Finland”, highlighting the rising interest in private mobile networks among Finnish businesses and organizations.

The regulator noted that these networks offer tailored solutions that promise high performance, security and reliability, particularly beneficial for sectors like healthcare, manufacturing and logistics. However, the report identifies hurdles for the adoption of private networks in Finland, such as high initial costs and limited awareness, slowing widespread adoption. According to the report, these challenges are expected to diminish as technology matures, prices drop, and promotional efforts increase.

The regulator also highlighted that private networks deliver stable, high-speed connectivity, making them ideal for industries that require dependable operations. Traficom’s chief specialist Heidi Himmanen, said: “The fast and stable connection that a private network provides makes it possible to introduce technologically advanced solutions like automation and robotics in industrial plants.”

Although the report indicates that 4G technology is still able to meet the needs of many companies, 5G technology is expected to become more common in private networks as well. The higher capacity of the 5G network and options such as network slicing make it possible to implement increasingly high-quality services, according to the Finnish regulator.

“The growing spectrum requirements of private networks needs to be recognised and considered in European spectrum management, while also taking into account the new opportunities offered by 6G technology”, added Himmanen.

Traficom also said it supports the introduction of private networks by granting radio licences and influencing international spectrum management. Traficom added that it is actively working to improve the availability and facilitate the deployment of private networks and to raise awareness of the benefits of the technology.

At the moment, the regulator said that the 2.3GHz and 24.25–25.1 GHz bands are available to local 4G/5G networks with a radio license from Traficom. Licenses for short-term testing may also be granted for other frequency bands, the regulator added.