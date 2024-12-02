ZTE, MTN showcase 5G-A tech in South Africa

MTN and ZTE noted that the 5G-A showcase achieved a download speed of 9.2 Gbps

ZTE Corporation, in partnership with MTN South Africa, unveiled a 5G-Advanced (5G-A) public demonstration at a MTN store in V&A Waterfront, in Cape Town.

In a release, the vendor said the 5G-A showcase achieved a download speed of 9.2 Gbps.

The event highlighted innovative applications that showcase the transformative potential of 5G-A technology, including AI-generated content (AIGC), a robotic dog, and ZTE’s glasses-free 3D tablet, ZTE said.

ZTE said it demonstrated the capabilities of its latest millimeter-wave Active Antenna Unit (AAU), operating on a 5G Standalone (SA) network architecture based on 3GPP Release 18 features. This setup delivered ultra-low latency of 6ms while leveraging advanced technologies such as space division multiplexing and end-to-end network slicing to optimize network efficiency and flexibility, it added.

Among the showcased applications was the AIGC platform, capable of creating real-time multimedia content using cloud rendering powered by 5G-A. Meanwhile, the robotic dog, equipped with sensors and cameras, showcased its ability to perform industrial tasks like mapping and data collection, which are especially valuable in sectors such as mining and emergency response.

Rami Farah, CTO of MTN South Africa, said: “The 5G-Advanced experience allows us to vividly showcase the potential of next-generation network technologies, from ultra-high speeds to immersive experiences. It’s not just a demonstration of technology but a significant step toward connecting future digital lifestyles for South African people.”

Luca Shen, CEO of ZTE South Africa, added: “5G-Advanced innovation not only enhances connectivity and experiences but also expands the boundaries of application scenarios and business domains, giving rise to new industries, business models, and ecosystems.”

ZTE and MTN said they aim to deepen their collaboration to accelerate the deployment and commercialization of 5G-A networks across South Africa.

MTN, in collaboration with Chinese vendor Huawei, recently said it has successfully completed the first 5G-Advance trial in Africa.

The telco said that the 5.5G trial took place at MTN’s headquarters in Johannesburg.

During the 5G-A network trial, MTN South Africa utilized Huawei’s commercial SingleRAN, ultra-wideband active antenna units, along with hybrid beamforming technology, flexible dynamic beam management and innovative carrier aggregation methods, the telco said.

Spectrum resources in the millimeter wave and C-band, using spectrum obtained through a trial license, were used on site in 5G SA mode.