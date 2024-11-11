ZTE, Turkcell claim Europe’s fastest 5G-A speed in new trial

ZTE said a recent 5G-A trial in Istanbul reached a record speed of more than 32 Gbps

Turkish carrier Turkcell and Chinese vendor ZTE announced that they have achieved a record for Europe’s fastest 5G-Advanced (5G-A) speed, surpassing 32 Gbps during a recent trial in Istanbul.

The trial, conducted on November 5, utilized ZTE’s 1.6 GHz BW mmWave AAU, 64TR N78 AAU and a ZTE commercial CPE.

Commenting on the importance of this trial, ZTE noted that 5G-Advanced lays the groundwork for a wide range of new applications, including live broadcasting, extended reality (XR), ultra-HD video streaming and ultra-low latency services.

Vehbi Çağrı Güngör, CTO at Turkcell, said: “Transitioning to 5G will enhance operational efficiency and customer experiences. This milestone in speed showcases how strategic partnerships can drive progress across industries.”

ZTE has recently partnered with Turkcell to conduct what it claims to be the first dynamic Reconfigurable Intelligent Surface (RIS) trial in Europe, using mmWave spectrum at Turkcell’s 5G Advanced test network.

This solution optimizes mmWave networking, offering an efficient approach for large-scale mmWave network deployment, which is considered one of the key technologies for future 6G networks, the Chinese vendor said.

ZTE explained that RIS is a novel wireless technology based on electromagnetic metamaterials. It enables intelligent control of large-scale passive antenna elements with low power consumption, extending mmWave coverage and enhancing throughput. Moreover, the RIS supports dynamic beam scanning and user tracking, achieving wider coverage, superior user experience and better mobility support, according to the vendor.

Earlier this year, ZTE announced 5G-Advanced (5G-A) products at an event during MWC 2024 Barcelona.

During its ‘5G-Advanced Innovation and New Product Release Conference’ at MWC Barcelona 2024, the Chinese company announced its plans and innovations for the 5G-A era.

Zhang Wanchun, senior vice president at ZTE, noted that the unveiling of 5G-Advanced technologies is an exciting milestone for the possibility and potential of the future communication technology development. “5G-Advanced represents more than an evolution stage from 5G to 6G in speed and connectivity; it signals a paradigm shift in the way people live, work and play,” he said.

Meanwhile, Li Xiaotong, vice president at ZTE and general manager of RAN products, had said: “5G-A is an enhancement to 5G and a connection to 6G. 5G-A will enhance its capabilities in three major 5G scenarios, in terms of eMBB, mMTC and uRLLC, and meanwhile, it will open up three major scenarios, including integrated sensing and communication, universal intelligence and ubiquitous connectivity.”

During MWC Barcelona, ZTE unveiled 10 5G-A products including UBR and FDD massive MIMO products, mmWave products and non-terrestrial networks (NTN) ground base station to extend 5G-A scenarios, and the a series of products with integrated communication and computing for rich B2C, B2B applications.

ZTE previously said that it will work with all sectors in the industry to jointly promote the continuous iteration and commercial practice of 5G-A technology.