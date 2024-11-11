In the rapidly evolving landscape of telecommunications, the convergence of 5G-Advanced, artificial intelligence, and green technologies is reshaping the industry’s future. We recently had the opportunity to engage with Li Xiaotong, Vice President of ZTE Corporation, to explore how these transformative forces are driving innovation and addressing the emerging challenges in the digital era.

The AI revolution: New demands on network infrastructure

As AI applications gain traction across industries, they’re reshaping expectations for network capabilities. Li observes that the growing enthusiasm for AI-driven services, from consumer applications to industrial automation, is accelerating digital transformation efforts and creating new demands on network infrastructure.

“The AI era is redefining our approach to network design,” Li explains. “Generative AI is not only driving a surge in network traffic but also transforming network optimisation and operational paradigms. This dual impact necessitates more robust, flexible, and intelligent networks. We’re seeing a growing need for edge computing capabilities, enhanced security, and more sophisticated network management to support the diverse range of AI-enabled applications effectively”

To address these challenges, ZTE is leveraging its expertise in 5G-Advanced technologies. The company’s latest solutions incorporate AI-native capabilities directly into the network infrastructure, enabling more intelligent resource allocation and predictive maintenance.

“By embedding AI into our network equipment, we’re creating self-optimising systems that adapt to changing demands and radio environments in real-time,” Li elaborates. “This approach not only enhances network performance but also significantly improves operational efficiency. Moreover, we’re exploring new AI applications leveraging wireless data, such as precise positioning, and supporting external applications like V2X cloud control, effectively realising both AI for RAN and RAN for AI paradigms.”

Enhancing network capabilities across sectors

The conversation then shifted to the specific network requirements across various sectors, including consumer (B2C), business (B2B), and societal (B2X) applications.

In the B2C realm, Li highlights the growing demand for immersive experiences such as augmented and virtual reality. “Consumers are increasingly expecting seamless, high-quality AR and VR experiences, which require networks capable of delivering multi-gigabit speeds with ultra-low latency,” he states.

ZTE’s response to this challenge comes in the form of its advanced massive MIMO technology and mmWave solutions, which can deliver peak data rates of up to 10 Gbps in dense urban environments. We recently demonstrated the power of this technology at the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) in Sarawak,” Li adds. “Our 5G-A wireless mobile broadcasting solution enabled seamless wireless broadcasting of the event through Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), showcasing the opening ceremony and subsequent competitions with stable multi-camera wireless streaming.

For B2B applications, the focus is on enabling Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing. “Industrial IoT and automated production lines demand networks with deterministic performance and ultra-high reliability,” Li points out. To meet these needs, ZTE has developed its 5G-Advanced private network solutions, which offer customized slicing capabilities and edge computing integration to ensure mission-critical applications receive the necessary resources and performance guarantees.

In the B2X domain, which encompasses broader societal applications, Li emphasizes the importance of ubiquitous connectivity. “From smart cities to autonomous vehicles, we’re seeing a need for networks that can seamlessly cover vast areas while maintaining consistent performance,” he notes. ZTE’s approach to this challenge involves a combination of technologies, including its advanced RAN solutions for terrestrial coverage, emerging non-terrestrial network (NTN) capabilities for connecting remote and under-served areas, and integrated sensing and communication (ISAC) technologies. “Our ISAC solution is particularly exciting,” Li enthuses. “It can enhance waterway safety by preventing vessel collisions in poor visibility, thereby improving situational awareness and communication in challenging areas. We brought this innovation to Turkey and have completed the Europe’s first application with Türk Telekom.”

Network efficiency and green innovation

As network demands grow, so does the imperative for energy efficiency and sustainable operations. Li is keen to highlight ZTE’s commitment to green innovation in this area.

“Energy efficiency is no longer just an environmental concern; it’s a critical factor in network economics,” Li asserts. ZTE’s response to this challenge is multifaceted, incorporating hardware innovations, intelligent power management, and renewable energy integration.

The company’s latest radio units, built on the Super-N 2.0 platform, achieve remarkable energy efficiency gains. “We’ve managed to reduce RRU power consumption by up to 35% compared to industry standard levels,” Li reveals. “This not only reduces operational costs for operators but also significantly lowers the carbon footprint of network operations.”

Moreover, ZTE’s AI-driven power management solutions enable dynamic adjustments based on traffic patterns and network load. “By intelligently shutting down or reducing power to underutilised network elements, we can achieve substantial energy savings without compromising performance,” Li explains.

The path forward: Integration and innovation

As our discussion neared its conclusion, Li shared his vision for the future of telecommunications in the AI era. He sees the integration of communication and computing infrastructures as a key trend that will shape the industry’s evolution.

“The lines between traditional telecom networks and computing platforms are blurring,” Li observes. “We’re moving towards a future where networks don’t just transport data, but actively participate in processing and decision-making.”

This convergence is exemplified by ZTE’s 5G-Advanced BBU (Baseband Unit), which Li describes as a “novel infrastructure” that’s hardware-ready for communication and computing integration. “By enhancing site computing power and enabling inter-site computing power sharing, we’re creating a flexible foundation for future services and applications,” he elaborates.

Looking ahead, Li believes that the successful navigation of the AI era will require a holistic approach that combines cutting-edge hardware, intelligent software, and sustainable practices. “It’s not just about building faster networks,” he concludes. “It’s about creating smarter, more efficient, and more adaptable infrastructure that can evolve alongside the rapidly changing demands of our digital society.”

As our exchange with Li Xiaotong draws to a close, it’s clear that ZTE is positioning itself at the forefront of the AI-driven network revolution. By addressing the challenges of increased network demands, sector-specific requirements, and sustainability concerns, the company is laying the groundwork for a more connected and intelligent future. As 5G-Advanced technologies continue to mature and AI becomes increasingly pervasive, the telecommunications industry stands on the cusp of a transformative era – one that promises to reshape not just how we communicate, but how we live, work, and interact with the world around us.