ZTE announces 5G-A plans, launches 5G-A products at MWC 2024

ZTE unveiled 10 5G-A products including UBR and FDD massive MIMO products, mmWave products and a non-terrestrial networks (NTN) base station

Chinese vendor ZTE Corporation recently announced 5G-Advanced (5G-A) products at an event during MWC 2024, which took place in Barcelona, Spain, last week.

During its ‘5G-Advanced Innovation and New Product Release Conference’ at MWC Barcelona 2024, the Chinese company announced its plans and innovations for the 5G-A era,

ZTE also released 10 new 5G-A products, fully preparing for 5G-A commercial use. China’s three major telecom operators China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom as well as other industry partners also participated in the conference.

Zhang Wanchun, senior vice president at ZTE, noted in his opening keynote speech that, the unveiling of 5G-Advanced technologies is an exciting milestone for the possibility and potential of the future communication technology development. “5G-Advanced represents more than an evolution stage from 5G to 6G in speed and connectivity; it signals a paradigm shift in the way people live, work and play,” he said.

Meanwhile, Li Xiaotong, vice president at ZTE and general manager of RAN products, said: “5G-A is an enhancement to 5G and a connection to 6G. 5G-A will enhance its capabilities in three major 5G scenarios, in terms of eMBB, mMTC and uRLLC, and meanwhile, it will open up three major scenarios, including integrated sensing and communication, universal intelligence and ubiquitous connectivity.”

“Through the six-dimensional scenarios’ enhancement and expansion, 5G-A will continuously realize the infinite value for B2C digital life, B2B digital industry and B2X digital society. ZTE has implemented several 5G-A use cases in different domains, demonstrating the exciting prospect of 5G-A,” the executive said.

During the event, ZTE unveiled 10 5G-A products including UBR and FDD massive MIMO products, mmWave products and non-terrestrial networks (NTN) ground base station to extend 5G-A scenarios, and the a series of products with integrated communication and computing for rich B2C, B2B applications.

Cao Lei, Deputy director of wireless and terminal technology at China Mobile Research Institute, delivered a comprehensive speech entitled “5G-A Promotes the Prosperity of Low-Altitude Economy,” which outlined the growth trends of the low-altitude economy, the business scenarios it encompassed and the key role of 5G-A in strengthening this sector.

Cao Lei said that the low-altitude economy has become a new track for global economic development, covering express logistics, emergency rescue, environmental monitoring, agriculture, forestry and plant protection, consumer entertainment and many other fields.

China Mobile said it is currently cooperating with with the industry to conduct research on low-altitude intelligent network technology based on 5G-A.

ZTE noted that 5G-A is about to enter large-scale construction, adding that it will work with all sectors in the industry to jointly promote the continuous iteration and commercial practice of 5G-A technology.