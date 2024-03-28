YOU ARE AT:Test & MeasurementKeysight outbids Viavi for Spirent takeover
keysight spirent bid

Keysight outbids Viavi for Spirent takeover

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Test & MeasurementBusiness - Investing

Keysight has offered nearly $1.5 billion for Spirent

U.K.-based test and measurement company Spirent Communications is passing on Viavi Solutions’ previous $1.3 billion purchase proposal in favor of a higher bid from Keysight Technologies, and U.S.-based testing company. The new offer from Keysight includes a cash offer per share and special dividend for investors, coming to a total of nearly $1.5 billion.

In a statement, Spirent called the new offer “a superior proposition” compared to the proposal from Viavi, and the company’s Chief Executive Officer Eric Updyke commented that the deal will “provide further opportunities for our employees and strengthens our customer offering, given Keysight’s technology expertise, capabilities and robust global platform with its breadth and depth of industry-leading solutions.”

Keysight’s president and CEO Satish Dhanasekaran stated the Spirent’s “differentiated portfolio” makes the company a “strong fit” for Keysight. “Keysight’s long-term customer relationships, industry expertise and global reach will help Spirent drive product development and execute on its full potential,” he added.

While Spirent’s board intends to unanimously recommend Keysight’s cash offer, the deal remains subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.  

Viavi has yet to comment publicly on the recent change of plans, which no doubt has sent the company for a loop. However, Viavi has had several acquisition other wins lately, including its purchase of Jackson Labs in 2022, which specialized in positioning, timing and navigation; and, also in 2022, India-based CanGo Networks, which focused on automation, AIOps and 5G assurance.

Previous article
Indian carriers need 6 GHz spectrum to expand 5G: COAI
Next article
SoftBank launches private 5G service for enterprises

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats