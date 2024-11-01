Kagan: Chat with Mikko Uusitalo of Boldyn Networks on private wireless

Recently, I had an interesting conversation with Mikko Uusitalo who leads the private networks Europe division of Boldyn Networks, a shared networks infrastructure provider. Still learning more about them. So, let’s take a closer look at what they are doing right and what new directions the private wireless sector will take going forward.

It is important to understand the private 5G sector whether you are an investor, worker, enterprise customer or competitor. There are important things to look for and to understand with each competitor and the entire industry.

Different levels of private wireless for enterprises to choose between

There are many different levels of private wireless:

One extreme is when the enterprise customer signs up with a service provider and uses their private wireless network.

The other end of the spectrum is when the enterprise installs and manages their own network.

Plus, there is a vast middle ground. What I call hybrid providers to one degree or another.

Sometimes competitors even operate in a variety of spaces depending on the customer wants and needs.

Private wireless competitors on growing side of growth wave

First, you want to make sure both the sector and the companies are on the growing side of the growth wave.

Based on what I see and hear from a variety of private wireless senior executives, I can say this sector is on the growth side of the growth wave.

Common terminology among competitors is important to enterprise customers.

Private wireless as a sector has been struggling with common terminology. All the competitors use different terminology for what appears to be similar products and services.

That should be fixed. Simplified. It is the only way for private wireless to go mainstream and grow from the successful cottage industry segment it is today.

While I understand how each company wants to stand out. They want their own names for the same kind of service.

However, this makes no sense in a competitive marketplace. It is too complicated for novice enterprise customers in this new space to understand and compare offerings and competitors.

Private wireless companies must stay on the ever-changing growth wave

Growth waves rise and fall as they move forward. Sometimes companies do a good job staying with the changing growth wave. Other times, they fall short.

Let’s look at a few examples. Motorola led for decades until the industry shifted from analog to digital in the late 1990s. Then Blackberry took the lead for the next decade. Then the iPhone and Android took the leadership position from them.

Why couldn’t past leaders stay in the game?

Each time the growth wave shifts, companies must stay with it, or they risk quickly falling to the bottom of the list of competitors.

Every CEO must understand the growth wave is always moving and ever-changing. They must understand this is an ongoing challenge.

To break through this initial stage and both rapidly evolve and grow, private wireless must simplify and use common terminology.

Boldyn Networks offers private-5G-as-a-service

Boldyn Networks performance looks strong with their private-5G-as-a Service in the private wireless space.

Not only are they among the few earning a position of potential leadership in the space, but the entire private wireless space is also continually changing and growing.

So far, Boldyn looks like they are doing just that.

In recent years they have grown through a variety of acquisitions and through native growth.

They operate globally, in many countries including the United States. They are stronger in some countries than in others.

In the United States, Boldyn Networks sees a major growth opportunity. As a matter of fact, so do other private wireless providers which I have spoken with, both large and small.

Private wireless is in early stages of initial growth-curve

The good news is we are still in the very early stages of this growing private wireless sector.

The challenge is that because we are still in the early stages, and most new competitors are small, they all want to be seen and heard.

That means between large and small, new and old competitors, the marketplace is loud and chaotic. Very difficult to break through and be noticed, seen and heard.

Yet, that is what every company needs in order to be successful.

Companies who succeed at this challenge, of getting their message out and becoming known, will likely become the leaders in this space going forward.

How private wireless competitors can rise above the noise and win

As has happened with the general wireless marketplace over the past several decades, I fully expect the private wireless industry sector to continue to grow in size and scope.

The next question is who will the leaders be?

Private wireless popped up on my radar a few years ago when a relatively new competitor got in touch with me to discuss marketing challenges and how to become better known.

You see, the wireless industry is a very loud and chaotic space. That noise level makes it difficult for smaller or newer competitors to be seen and heard.

Yet, that is vital for their success. They must be seen as a leader in their space.

Private wireless competitors must break through.

Advice for private wireless competitors; focus on being seen and heard

Too many competitors are simply invisible to the marketplace because they don’t successfully focus on marketing and raising their position and profile in the industry.

In private wireless, today there are so many different players.

There are larger companies with well-known, brand names. There are also plenty of smaller companies with solid ideas, but who are not yet known. And most smaller companies do not have unlimited funds.

That will drive the next wave of M&A like we are seeing starting today. Partnerships will also play an important role.

Now we wait to see which companies will rise to the top of the list of competitors. The playing field is always changing. Only time will tell.