Nokia is working with Hrvatski Telekom (HT), the largest operator in Croatia, to connect its network-as-code developer platform (Network as Code) to HT’s network assets. The aim is to enable developers to harness and monetise HT’s 5G network assets and features via application programming interfaces (APIs) in new “high-value” consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications. Cloud comms provider Infobip, and teledriving tech provider Elmo are both engaged in the work. LTE/4G-based network capabilities are also being exposed through APIs in the pilots.

APIs provide standardised access to network functions – “without [the need] to navigate the complex underlying network technologies”, said Nokia. Twenty seven companies in Europe, the Americas (North and South), and Asia use Nokia’s developer platform and portal, the Finnish firm said. These include network operators BT, DISH, Orange, Telefonica, and Telecom Argentina, as well as “hyperscalers like Google Cloud”, plus comms platform (CPaaS) service providers, large system integrators, and ‘vertical’ independent software vendors (ISVs).

Nokia’s platform offers APIs for 5G capabilities like on-demand quality-of-service, network insights, and device location; these can be accessed via software development kits (SDKs) – containing the “technical ingredients to create new applications easily”. Infobip’s cloud comms service platform (CPaaS) into the mix provides developers with APIs to integrate “real-time omnichannel” features such as SMS, voice, and video. Elmo is using APIs from both firms to support “flawless video” and sensor feeds for its remote tele-driving tech, being tested “across borders” in Europe.

HT, part of Deutsche Telekom Group, is considered a progressive outfit among regional European operating companies. In July, port operators APM Terminals and ENNA Group took a ‘private’ slice of its public 5G network at their joint-venture development at the new Port of Rijeka. The greenfield Port of Rijeka development is set to be the largest shipping port in Croatia when it opens in 2025. HT is deploying new radio access network (RAN) infrastructure at the terminal; the service will be managed on a ‘slice’ via its public core 5G network.

It is unclear whether Nokia or rival Ericsson is handling the RAN extension at the Port of Rijeka.

Boris Drilo, chief technology and information officer at Hrvatski Telekom said: “Through collaboration on piloting projects, with Nokia and other partners, we are exploring the great opportunities that could arise from unlocking the full potential of connecting new platforms with 5G network capabilities. Ensuring high-performing networks, foundational for the launch of new use cases across industries and businesses not only Croatia but across the globe, is essential for developers in creating new game-changing applications.”

Shkumbin Hamiti, head of network monetization platform in Nokia’s cloud and network services business, said: “With Nokia’s Network as Code platform and open and growing ecosystem of API partners, Hrvatski Telekom will benefit from having more choice, flexibility, and extreme automation to create new value for its customers. As a B2B technology innovation leader, Nokia is driving the next evolution of networking to unlock new network applications with our platform.”

Matija Ražem, vice president of business development at Infobip said: “Offering a simplified developer experience is key to making network APIs commercially attractive. The strong partnership between Nokia, Hrvatski Telekom and Elmo is yet another demonstration of how the growing ecosystem of APIs is producing tangible solutions for providers and end users. Infobip is playing a key role as a CPaaS platform by offering APIs to enrich the services available in the market.”

Enn Laansoo, founder and chief executive at Elmo said: “Through tremendous collaboration with Nokia, Infobip, and Hrvatski Telekom, we are overcoming network challenges, such as peak time overload which can degrade video quality, to ensure the flawless connectivity required for remotely and securely operating Elmo vehicles, even during periods of high network traffic.”