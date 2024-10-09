Nokia adds new Industry 4.0 safety and security apps to MXIE system

ALERT: Last chance to sign up for the RCR Wireless webinar on how to scale private 5G in Industry 4.0 (‘balancing customisation and simplicity in private industrial 5G networks’) on October 10 2024, featuring speakers from CCS Insight, Ericsson, EXFO, and Verizon Business. Sign up here.

Nokia has added six new industrial applications to its so-called ‘Mission-Critical Industrial Edge’ (MXIE) portfolio for Industry 4.0 enterprises, which is offered with its private 4G (LTE) and 5G solutions. These include five third-party services for worker safety, worker efficiency, site security, and IT/OT/IoT security, plus a Nokia-made augmented reality (AR) solution to provide situational video and audio to help with worker safety, support, and productivity. They join other original and third-party apps in the MXIE system.

The Finnish firm referenced “manufacturing, mining, ports, and chemical industries” as primary targets for the developing roster of Industry 4.0 solutions on its MXIE platform. The new applications are Ascom Ofelia, Fogsphere, innovaphone PBX & myApps, Nokia Real-time eXtended Reality Multimedia (RXRM), OneLayer, and Redinent. It quoted Analysys Mason, that enterprises with private 4G and 5G networks will spend $6 billion globally by 2030 on Industry 4.0 apps.

Its MXIE server system, available to enterprises on subscription (as-a-service), is positioned as a conduit for industrial data traffic on private 4G/5G networks, and a logical home for new industrial applications to make use of sundry OT/IoT data on these networks. Stephan Litjens, vice president, enterprise campus edge solutions in Nokia’s cloud network services division, said: “With the expanded catalogue we are providing a rich choice to help industries improve important Industry 4.0 use cases.”

The firm has split the new entries, nominally, into three groups: for worker safety, worker efficiency / productivity, and OT/IoT security. Each group features two new applications. Ascom Ofelia and Fogsphere are positioned as worker safety applications; the first allows enterprises shift from separate alarm systems to a single unified alarm solution; the second is pitched as a “multi-modal AI platform” with video solutions for such things as PPE compliance, behavioural analysis, emergency management, and access control.

The second group of ‘connected worker’ (worker efficiency / productivity) apps features a scalable ISO27001-rated IP telephone / conferencing system from innovaphone PBX (and ‘myApps’) and Nokia’s own Real-Time eXtended Reality Multimedia (RXRM) software, which offers low latency 360-degree video and 3D OZO audio capture to improve worker productivity, safety, and collaboration. The cybersecurity additions are Israeli firm OneLayer’s ‘zero-trust’ private 4G/5G security product for industrial IoT assets, and India-based Redinent’s industrial IoT threat analysis tool.