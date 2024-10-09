Fibocom unveils pioneering 5G AI FWA solution based on Snapdragon® X75 5G Modem-RF System at Network X 2024

Paris, France – October 8th 2024 – Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, unveils a pioneering AI-powered FWA solution based on Snapdragon® X75 5G Modem-RF System during Network X 2024. The solution aims to simplify configuration, enhance user experience and foster service personalization. The integration of AI into the 5G FWA devices significantly revolutionizes the user interaction with end devices and improves experience.

The cutting-edge 5G AI FWA solution activates the generated AI voice/text interaction and visual presentation on 5G CPE devices by deploying AI agent and an AI-related algorithm on Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System.

• Leveraging Fibocom’s pre-research and technical evaluation expertise to ensure the success of deploying edge AI models on the FWA platform.

• The FWA solution supports AI models leveraging the computing resource capacity of the Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System’s multi-core CPU architecture.

• The AI-powered 5G FWA device integrates Large Language Models (LLM)/Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)/Text-to-Speech (TTS) from both edge devices and the cloud, allowing flexible resource allocation judged by various computation requirements in different scenarios, advancing the capabilities of 5G FWA devices as well as opening new possibilities to 5G home internet scenarios.

• The solution empowers global carriers to propel 5G home internet subscription by fueling intelligent design to FWA devices, developing a futuristic “Home Hub” for seamless connectivity and evolutionary productivity.

The 5G AI FWA solution is designed to utilize AI intelligence to understand and respond to users’ requests and streamline task management processes through voice input or text messages to OpenAI’s Whisper service, or the conversations can be realized through the web interface. Offering a seamless, intuitive communication system, significantly expands the CPE capability and improves user experience. The AI-powered FWA solution also extends its intelligence to network optimization, latency reduction to meet customer satisfaction, serving as a hub for unified task management.

Fibocom offers a comprehensive of module lineups powered by the Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System, including FG190W-NA, FM190(W)-GL, supporting mmWave and Sub-6GHz dual-connectivity and delivering maximum 10Gigabits downlink speed under NR 10CA with up to 1000MHz bandwidth. Additionally, in conjunction with the latest Wi-Fi 7/6 technologies and Matter standard, Fibocom has successfully deployed the innovative 5G FWA solutions to the world’s tier-1 carrier use cases in scenarios such as in-home connectivity, SMBs (Small-Medium Businesses), etc.

“Fibocom has continuously put investment on NEW Key value points on FWA to build a more advanced 5G experience in HOME scenario, our team commitment to leverage globally FWA module delivery experience and cutting-edge AI capability to extend 5G AI CPE capability and foster future-proof FWA demo enabling a SMARTER world while ensuring Gigabit access speed and reliability.” said Simon Tao, VP of Product Management Dept., Head of MBB BU at Fibocom. “The approach to integrating AI into FWA solutions is multifaceted, focusing on enhancing user experience and operational efficiency, and the CPE is like an AI-powered digital assistant capable of replacing redundant apps, thereby ensuring smooth configuration. Looking ahead, we’re confident in having that intelligence implemented in the near future.”

“We are pleased to work closely with Fibocom on their latest 5G FWA solution bringing exciting new AI capabilities,” said Gautam Sheoran, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Broadband and Communications, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “By integrating our Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF System, this offering enables 5G carriers to provide improved performance, reliability, and user experience and underscores our commitment to a more connected and intelligent future.”

The pioneering 5G AI FWA solution will be demonstrated at Fibocom’s booth at D1 during Network X held from October 8 to 10, 2024.

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and solutions as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules and IoT solutions. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom’s product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

