AT&T signs multi-year deal with Nokia as it continues betting on fiber

In December, AT&T said it was eying an additional 10-15 million incremental locations within its existing fiber footprint

Per a five-year agreement, Nokia will provide AT&T with its Lightspan MF and Altiplano platforms to support the carrier’s current and future fiber network. The fiber technologies in question, stated the vendor, can be used for federally funded projects because they comply with the U.S.’s Build America, Buy America Act, which requires that only U.S.-produced materials are used when spending federal funds to build, repair or maintain infrastructure.

“Fiber plays a crucial role in providing the foundation for the services we offer to our customers,” commented Chris Sambar, the head of network at AT&T. “This expansion will not only enhance broadband access for millions of customers but also sets the stage for the next wave of digital innovation, including Industry 4.0, smart cities, IoT applications, and ultra-high-definition streaming.”

Nokia noted that its Lightspan platform supports a range PON technologies, from 10/25/50/100G, which the vendor’s President of Fixed Networks claimed will help operators like AT&T “make the most of their existing fiber broadband networks today and in the future.” In addition, Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller will enable higher levels of network and servicer operation automation.

At the end of 2023, AT&T revealed that its returns from its fiber investment were been better than expected and said that it was eying an additional 10-15 million incremental locations within its existing footprint. At the time, AT&T put forth a goal of passing 30+ million consumer and business fiber locations by the end of 2025. CEO John Stankey said during the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in December that if the regulatory environment “stays attractive to building infrastructure,” that there “could be an opportunity for us to allocate capital to move beyond 30 [million locations passed].”