U Mobile inks deal with China Mobile to boost 5G in Malaysia

Malaysian operator U Mobile has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Mobile International (CMI) with the aim of boosting 5G initiatives in Malaysia.

The agreement stipulates areas of collaboration including knowledge exchange on 5G deployment, innovation and adoption of 5G technology, especially for B2B solutions.

Under the MoU, U Mobile and CMI will also explore and develop a 5G commercial model. Both parties also aim to study ways to enhance roaming infrastructure for seamless 5G cross-border connectivity for travellers.

“U Mobile is delighted to partner with China Mobile International as this strategic collaboration aligns with our commitment to accelerate 5G deployment and adoption across sectors and also markets. We aim to leverage on CMI’s knowledge, resources and global network, towards the common goal of expediting 5G innovation and adoption, spurring digital economies through applications of 5G for digital and enterprise solutions,” said Wong Heang Tuck, CEO of U Mobile.

Earlier this month, Malaysian telco Maxis and China Mobile International have signed a MoU with the aim of boosting 5G and digital innovation in Malaysia.

Maxis stated that the MoU establishes a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating 5G initiatives and leveraging the combined strengths of both parties with the goal of fostering innovation and drive growth in the telecommunications sector.

Goh Seow Eng, CEO of Maxis, noted that the MoU with China Mobile International seeks to accelerate the digitalization journey of Malaysian enterprises.

All operators in Malaysia are offering 5G service in Malaysia via state-run 5G network Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB).

CelcomDigi, Maxis, YTL and U Mobile currently hold stakes in DNB, each with a 16.3% share.

These four Malaysian operators have submitted bids to build the country’s second 5G network, according to recent press reports. The Malaysian government is likely to select the winning carrier before the end of the year.

The agreement outlines several key initiatives, including the development of private 5G networks, 5G consultation and applications, smart park solutions, advancements in artificial intelligence, as well as joint research and development projects. Both companies will also focus on sharing technical expertise and exploring new market opportunities.

Maxis also highlighted that the agreement will result in the creation of innovative digital solutions and enhanced service offerings, accelerating the deployment of 5G technologies in Malaysia and other markets.

Maxis also recently announced a collaboration with Chinese vendor Huawei Technologies on a joint innovation center focused on the development of 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technology to explore and develop innovative solutions to improve customer experience, operating efficiencies and industry use cases.