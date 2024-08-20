Maxis, China Mobile partner to boost 5G in Malaysia

Maxis said the agreement outlines several key initiatives, including the development of private 5G networks

Malaysian telco Maxis and China Mobile International (CMI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the aim of boosting 5G and digital innovation in Malaysia.

In a release, the Malaysian operator stated that the MoU establishes a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating 5G initiatives and leveraging the combined strengths of both parties with the goal of fostering innovation and drive growth in the telecommunications sector.

“We are pleased to collaborate with China Mobile International to accelerate the digitalization journey of Malaysian enterprises and our nation’s own digital ambitions. By tapping into our combined core competencies and technical expertise, we aim to develop market fit 5G solutions that demonstrate a deep understanding of the needs of enterprises and industries and the potential of 5G to drive growth and efficiency in Malaysia and beyond,” said Goh Seow Eng, CEO of Maxis.

The agreement outlines several key initiatives, including the development of private 5G networks, 5G consultation and applications, smart park solutions, advancements in artificial intelligence, as well as joint research and development projects. Both companies will also focus on sharing technical expertise and exploring new market opportunities.

Maxis also highlighted that the agreement will result in the creation of innovative digital solutions and enhanced service offerings, accelerating the deployment of 5G technologies in Malaysia and other markets.

Maxis also recently announced a collaboration with Chinese vendor Huawei Technologies on a joint innovation center focused on the development of 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technology to explore and develop innovative solutions to improve customer experience, operating efficiencies and industry use cases.

Under the terms of the strategic collaboration, Maxis and Huawei Malaysia will explore gigabit capacity to support mobile network expansions and 5G/5G-A technologies such as mobile edge computing, network slicing, end-to-end network orchestration, RedCap and Passive-IoT. Additionally, Maxis and Huawei Malaysia will also explore the implementation of digitalization, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to optimize network operating efficiencies.

Through a number of academia-industry engagements, training programs and R&D projects, the collaboration between Maxis and the Chinese vendor also aims to ensure that Malaysian talent is equipped with the skills needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving telecommunications and technology sector.

Earlier this year, Maxis said it successfully showcased what it claimed to be the first 5G-Advanced technology trial in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, in partnership with Huawei.

At the time, Maxis highlighted that the 5G-Advanced trial included a live speed test to demo 5G-Advanced’s capabilities to achieve ultra-fast peak speeds of up to 8Gbps. 5G-Advanced, which Huawei calls “5.5G”, promises up to 10 times improvement in speed, connected devices and latency compared to current 5G networks, Maxis said.

The demonstration booths featured interactive applications of the technology, including low-latency live streaming of various Kuala Lumpur city center views, live 3D content and immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences.

Maxis is currently offering 5G service in Malaysia via state-run 5G network Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB).