YOU ARE AT:Internet of Things (IoT)Itron to test private cellular for smart metering
smart meters
Image: 123rf

Itron to test private cellular for smart metering

Kelly Hill
By Kelly Hill
Internet of Things (IoT)

Itron’s testing will use leased low-band spectrum plus base stations from four vendors

Utility metering giant Itron has gotten the go-ahead from the Federal Communications Commission to test private cellular in low-band spectrum to support advanced metering.

In its description of the project, as part of its filing for Special Temporary Authority (STA), Itron said that it had been chosen by the Utility Broadband Alliance (UBBA) to develop a use case for advanced metering infrastructure, or AMI 2.0.

“Advanced metering includes technologies related to monitoring transformer load management and electric vehicle charging closed control over a private cellular infrastructure,” Itron explained.

Itron will be doing the testing in its Liberty Lake Lab in Spokane, Washington, using base stations from Amerisoft, Ubiik, Nokia and Ericsson that will communicate with up to 20 mobile Itron devices. The company plans to run applications and instrumentation that illustrate the “capacity, latency, and battery life characteristics of different LTE network types (NB-IOT, Cat-M1, Cat-1) and architectures (cell-to-meter, micro-mesh, etc.),” it said in its filing.

All the devices will be used indoors, leveraging spectrum from Anterix at 900 MHz spectrum and Omega Wireless at 600 MHz.

Itron’s STA runs from September 1 until January 1, 2025. The company plans present the results of its experiment to other U.S. utilities in November during a UBBA plugfest, then keep the infrastructure active through the end of this year to continue work on validating new applications.

Previous article
Where innovation needs to happen in telecom: A call to action
Next article
Finland’s working group starts work to promote 6G technology

ABOUT AUTHOR

Kelly Hill
Kelly Hill
Kelly reports on network test and measurement, as well as the use of big data and analytics. She first covered the wireless industry for RCR Wireless News in 2005, focusing on carriers and mobile virtual network operators, then took a few years’ hiatus and returned to RCR Wireless News to write about heterogeneous networks and network infrastructure. Kelly is an Ohio native with a masters degree in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley, where she focused on science writing and multimedia. She has written for the San Francisco Chronicle, The Oregonian and The Canton Repository. Follow her on Twitter: @khillrcr

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats