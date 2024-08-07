Ericsson and Anterix to sell private 4G/5G to electric co-ops in the US

The National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative (NRTC) has appointed Ericsson to offer private 4G and 5G networks to small- and mid-sized electric cooperatives (co-ops) across the US. NRTC is leading the consortium, which also includes telecoms and energy utility Southern Linc, offering core hosting solutions, and specialist private network provider Anterix, which is providing sub-licensed spectrum at 900 MHz, plus access to a roster of solution providers working in the smart grid space. NRTC is selling to utilities of “all sizes and service terrains”.

The partnership will also allow NRTC member companies to construct, own, secure, and physically maintain private LTE (4G) and “5G-ready” sites as needed to provide wireless coverage and capacity for “legacy system retirement and grid modernisation objectives”, said a statement. The quartet also talked about “empowering” co-ops to meet the challenges of “modernizing grid infrastructure and ensuring uninterrupted service delivery” to their local communities across the country.

Anterix, providing private network solutions and spectrum to US utilities and industrial companies for some years, is working with 115 solution providers in the space, it said; the NRTC offer will bundle full “mission-critical smart-grid network solutions” with private cellular that “meet members’ specific use case, geographic, and deployment requirements”. So said a press statement. The proposition from Southern Linc, to host the private 4G/5G core network for customers, will also use Ericsson’s technology. Ericsson is also providing radio access and microwave equipment.

A statement said: “This will provide a comprehensive framework for utilities to enhance their network capabilities while maintaining the highest… security and reliability. This partnership represents a significant step forward in bolstering the resilience of critical infrastructure and addressing the challenges posed by inclement weather, cybersecurity threats, and aging infrastructure.” Quotes were included from all parties, as below.

NRTC said: “This collaboration closes a critical gap that rural electric cooperatives will face as they modernise their grid infrastructure. Together, we’re forging a path towards unparalleled connectivity, resilience, and security, ensuring that communities across the US have access to the cutting-edge solutions they need to thrive.”

Ericsson said: “We are proud to contribute our solutions to this initiative, ensuring that NRTC members have access to state-of-the-art technology that meets their evolving needs and maximizes their resources.” Southern Linc said: “We are ensuring that utilities of all sizes have access to the latest private network solutions, enabling them to deliver highly reliable service to their communities.”

Anterix said: “Our agreement with NRTC, and its collaboration with Ericsson and Southern Linc, will provide NRTC’s utility cooperatives with the ability to directly access our 900 MHz spectrum, our 900 MHz platform and solutions, and Anterix… ecosystem members and their offerings… This collaboration, when combined with our current seven utility customers deploying in fifteen states, will deliver significant scale and scope benefits to our nation’s electric cooperatives as they develop and deploy private LTE networks.”