No vacation for the FCC — Carr promises spectrum auctions, rule rollbacks and infrastructure buildouts

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr outlined an ambitious summer agenda in a recent blog post, highlighting key reforms and proposals slated for the agency’s July meeting. The agenda touches nearly every facet of broadband infrastructure and regulatory policy, with a focus on accelerating deployment, cutting red tape and bolstering national security.

Accelerating broadband deployment

Carr confirmed that the FCC will vote on proposals to:

Accelerate the transition from copper to fiber networks

Remove barriers to broadband rollout, including streamlined access to utility poles

Launch the first U.S. spectrum auction in four years

In tandem, the Commission will revamp its 706 Report — which measures broadband access and speed nationwide — to better reflect real-world broadband deployment metrics and align them more closely with the Communications Act. The 706 Report has come under frequent scrutiny since its inception in 1996, from both inside and outside the FCC, mainly over how it defines and measures broadband, and whether it’s being used accurately or politically.

“We will consider previously announced proposals to accelerate the upgrade from old copper line networks to modern ones, to remove barriers to broadband buildout by easing access to utility poles, and to move forward with the first spectrum auction in four years,” Carr wrote.

Deregulation and rule elimination

In a continuation of deregulatory momentum, the FCC will:

Further deregulate business data services (e.g., backhaul), expanding on reforms launched under former Chairman Ajit Pai

Begin the first market review in six years to identify additional areas for regulatory relief

Eliminate 98 obsolete broadcast rules under the agency’s “Delete, Delete, Delete” initiative — including outdated 1970s-era equipment mandates

“We are back at it in our In re: Delete, Delete, Delete proceeding,” Carr said. He opened the Delete, Delete, Delete proceeding in March — it’s aimed at massive deregulation, and at the time, he indicated that “every rule, regulation or guidance” of the FCC is up for potential elimination.

Streamlining infrastructure buildouts

Citing broad frustration with federal permitting delays, Carr emphasized the FCC’s plan to reform its approach to NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) compliance. He noted that drafting an environmental impact statement currently takes about 4.5 years — longer than the time it took to build the Golden Gate Bridge.

“All three branches of the government realize that the NEPA process is broken… Now it is time for the FCC to do its part,” Carr wrote, highlighting recent actions by Congress, the Supreme Court and a 2025 executive order.

Carr is also targeting licensing inefficiencies across communications sectors, notably:

Satellite licensing : He aims to “remove low-risk approval hurdles and simplify licensing for space and earth stations,” enabling models like Ground‑Station‑as‑a‑Service to scale efficiently. “It has taken more time for satellite applications to move through the regulatory review process than it has for engineers to build and launch a spacecraft into orbit… That is unacceptable and we intend to fix it,” he said.

: He aims to “remove low-risk approval hurdles and simplify licensing for space and earth stations,” enabling models like Ground‑Station‑as‑a‑Service to scale efficiently. “It has taken more time for satellite applications to move through the regulatory review process than it has for engineers to build and launch a spacecraft into orbit… That is unacceptable and we intend to fix it,” he said. Subsea cables: Highlighting their importance — carrying nearly 99% of global internet traffic and supporting U.S. competitiveness in AI and technology — Carr announced plans to streamline cable licensing, shorten build timelines and implement security provisions to guard against foreign threats, especially from China.

Public safety and emergency communications

Finally, Carr also outlined plans to overhaul public safety communications with updates to the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), and a reform of the Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS) to reduce reporting burden while preserving emergency response value.