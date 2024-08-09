Boldyn Networks noted that it has deployed a private network at the BASF facilities in Tarragona

Network infrastructure company Boldyn Networks said it has deployed what it claims to be the first private 5G network in the chemical industry in Spain, amid a heightened focus on its strategic footprint in the European country.

Boldyn said that the private network was deployed at the BASF facilities in Tarragona, with the main aim improving connectivity, process optimization and traffic throughout the 100-hectare plant.

Boldyn said its investment in Spain is part of its European expansion plan. The company is headquartered in the U.K. and has a presence in the United States, Ireland, Finland, Italy, France and Hong Kong

David de Celis, country manager for Spain at Boldyn Networks, said: “Spain is a very important country in our strategic plan to offer cutting-edge connectivity solutions to enterprise customers and to support them with their digitalization process. The collaboration with BASF represents a significant milestone for our company.”

Boldyn also noted it also oversees the private 5G network of a company operating in the automotive technology for smart and sustainable mobility, in addition to the deployment of other networks with leading companies in the Spanish market.

“In the coming months, we plan to initiate a number of projects that will not only diversify our portfolio but also strengthen our ability to continue to revolutionize the digital transformation of our customers,” de Celis said.

The firm highlighted that the Spanish market plays a key role in the company’s European expansion plans, which includes Boldyn’s agreement with Roma Capitale to implement “#Roma5G”, a project to help the Italian capital to become one of the most connected and digital cities in Europe.

In addition, Boldyn said it is collaborating with WICOAR Technologies, the University Hospital and the University of Oulu in Finland to implement the first ever private 5G SA network in an operating European hospital, where use cases such as sending medical images and test results in real-time for diagnostic monitoring for the benefit of patients, among others, will be deployed.

Boldyn’s global portfolio includes 300 connected public venues, 6 public transport systems -New York, London, Rome, San Francisco, Seattle and Hong Kong, more than 60 private network deployments for critical industry operations, connectivity solutions at 82 US military bases and more than 350 connected university campuses, among others.

Boldyn Networks recently said it is to design and build a private 5G network at the Port of Blyth in Northumberland in the U.K. The new infrastructure, based on an HPE/Athonet core network, will underpin a new innovation lab at the site for local enterprises to test 5G-based Industry 4.0 gear. In particular, it will support the development of 5G solutions for the offshore energy sector.

Boldyn Networks is also involved in the nearby 5G smart-city project in Sunderland, where private open RAN 5G infrastructure is being prepped as part of the UK’s first city-owned “neutral host” network for 5G and fiber. Airspan Networks has been recruited for the RAN infrastructure. The project is focused on higher-grade connectivity for homes, city services, and local enterprises and industries.