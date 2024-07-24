UK-headquartered shared network specialist Boldyn Networks is to design and build a private 5G network at the Port of Blyth in Northumberland in the UK. The new infrastructure, based on an HPE/Athonet core network (and likely an Airspan radio network), will underpin a new innovation lab at the site for local enterprises to test 5G-based Industry 4.0 gear. In particular, it will support the development of 5G solutions for the offshore energy sector. The North East Combined Authority is funding the private 5G project to the tune of £500,000.

Located about half way between the port cities of Aberdeen in Scotland and Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, in the UK, the Port of Blyth is a key UK ‘support base’ for offshore energy production along the UK’s east coast in the North Sea. The port has positioned itself as an operating centre for the UK’s offshore energy industry, including wind farms, as well as oil and gas production. It offers development land, open storage, lift quays, and logistics infrastructure.

The port is home to the Energy Central partnership, supporting inward investment from the renewables sector, and test facilities belonging to the UK’s government’s Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, the Northumberland Energy Park development, and EDF’s Blyth Offshore Demonstrator Wind Farm. It is also adjacent to a major coastal wind farm, in East Bedlington, along the east pier of the port. The network and lab are to open in September.

Boldyn Networks said in a statement: “The lab will foster a collaborative ecosystem, attracting investment and generating skilled jobs within the region. Businesses of all sizes will benefit from dedicated innovation facilities, co-working spaces, and specialised equipment, enabling them to test and demonstrate technologies in real-world conditions… Local organisations will also be engaged in the project to help businesses in the region scale up.”

It added: “This network will serve as a testing ground for Industry 4.0 and businesses to test new ideas, learn about 5G, and develop solutions before costly investment is needed.” The North East Combined Authority, providing the funding, represents seven member councils in the region. Education institutions in the region, including Bede College and Advance Northumberland, will have access to the facility for STEM students and industry-specific training.

Nick Kemp, portfolio holder for economy at the North East Combined Authority and leader of Newcastle City Council, said: “This project will remove barriers to accessing, testing, and piloting 5G technology solutions for manufacturing and services companies within the… region. It demonstrates [our] commitment to… create high-skilled jobs, grow our green economy, and support offshore energy to get us to net zero. The project complements the work already being done by the ORE catapult in robotics, autonomous systems, big data, AI, and next-gen tech – and will reduce the likelihood that businesses based in the region fall behind the curve on 5G adoption.”

Alasdair Kerr, Commercial Director at Port of Blyth said: “[This] will provide a unique digital offering, enabling the exploration of innovative 5G solutions for the offshore renewable energy sector.” Fionnuala Furmston, head of UK private network sales at Boldyn Networks, said: “The new hub will unleash the region’s potential paving the way for new digital solutions that support a smarter and greener future for the UK.”

Boldyn Networks is involved in the nearby 5G smart-city project in Sunderland, where private open RAN 5G infrastructure is being prepped as part of the UK’s first city-owned ‘neutral host’ network for 5G and fibre. Airspan Networks has been recruited for the RAN infrastructure. The project is focused on higher-grade connectivity for homes, city services, and local enterprises and industries.