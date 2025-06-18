M1, Ericsson partner to automate 5G transport network

M1 plans to integrate Ericsson’s system into its microwave transport network, with future expansion to its IP network

In sum – what to know:

M1 partners with Ericsson for AI transport automation – Singapore’s M1 will deploy Ericsson’s cloud-native transport automation controller to improve visibility and control over its 5G transport network.

Automation drives efficiency – The system uses AI and machine learning to optimize service quality, detect interference and reduce energy use across the telco’s microwave infrastructure.

Critical connectivity for enterprise clients – The upgrade will boost reliability in sectors where network uptime is essential, such as ports and logistics, and supports M1’s long-term digital transformation goal.

Singaporean telecommunications operator M1 announced a partnership with Swedish vendor Ericsson with the goal of deploying an advanced automation and analytics tools in the former’s 5G transport network, Ericsson said in a release.

The partnership centers on the commercial deployment of the new Ericsson transport automation controller, a cloud-native platform designed to streamline the management of transport networks using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Following a successful proof of concept, the Asian carrier said it plans to integrate the Ericsson’s system into its microwave transport network, with future expansion to its IP network. The controller has already demonstrated capabilities in interference detection, synchronization monitoring, root cause analysis and service assurance — functions that are key to improving network observability and efficiency, the Nordic vendor said.

AI-driven insights from the Ericsson solution will also support M1’s efforts to reduce power consumption in microwave links, aligning with the company’s broader sustainability targets. By automating operations and enhancing real-time decision-making, M1 expects to improve overall network performance and reliability.

“By adopting intelligent automation, we are not only enhancing our network performance and reliability but also strengthening our commitment to sustainability and excellent customer experience,” said Denis Seek, chief technical officer at M1.

“Through this joint initiative, M1 and Ericsson reaffirm their commitment to innovation, accelerating digital transformation and contributing to a more connected, automated, and sustainable future,” said Daniel Ode, head of Ericsson in Singapore, Philippines and Brunei.

The Singaporean carrier is very active in the 5G field. Recently, M1 had announced the launch of its commercial 5G RedCap network services for enterprise clients.

The Singaporean carrier noted that the launch of the 5G RedCap offering marks the first publicly known launch of 5G RedCap for the enterprise segment in Southeast Asia.

M1 explained that 5G RedCap serves as a vital link between older IoT technologies and full-scale 5G rollouts, offering improved reliability, lower latency, longer battery life, enhanced coverage and cost efficiency — ideal for enterprise applications.

The new RedCap offering complements M1’s existing services such as network slicing, speed priority and 5G carrier aggregation for both uplink and downlink.

M1’s RedCap 5G services operate over the telco’s 5G infrastructure, which includes nationwide 5G Standalone (SA) coverage and maritime 5G along the southern coast.

The solution is powered by Nokia’s 5G RedCap technology, which enables operators to support a broader range of IoT devices and wearables, paving the way for expanded services across industrial sectors.

In August last year, M1 had announced plans to enhance the capacity and performance of its 5G Standalone (SA) network. It added that It was conducting a proof of concept for both IP and microwave networks, which will allow the company to test and validate the capabilities of AI and machine learning in managing and optimizing networks.

M1 also said it aimed to leverage real-time software-defined networking (SDN) automation to optimize network resources, reduce latency and improve overall connectivity. It has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ericsson to utilize AI-powered Transport Automation Controller solution.