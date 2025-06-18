GSMA expects Chinese telcos are expected to deploy 4.5 million 5G base stations by the end of the year

In sum – what to know:

Finish 5G first – GSMA’s Vivek Badrinath urges global operators to complete the 5G SA rollout before jumping to 6G, stressing that 5G’s potential is real and actionable now.

China leads the way – With 4.25 million base stations, over 1 billion 5G connections, and early 5G-A deployment, China shows how 5G drives growth across industry, agriculture and healthcare.

Invest and innovate – China’s $219 billion commitment to networks and its adoption of Open Gateway and AI demonstrate how targeted investment and ecosystem innovation enable digital transformation.

SHANGHAI—The global telecom industry must complete the 5G journey before turning fully to future technologies like 6G, said GSMA director general Vivek Badrinath during his keynote at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2025, taking place this week in the Chinese city.

Highlighting the promise of 5G-Advanced (5G-A) and China’s leadership in adoption, Badrinath emphasized the urgency of scaling existing networks to unlock growth in the 5G field.

“Even as we begin to see 5G’s full potential, one question remains: How can we drive growth?” he asked. “Before we race ahead, I think we need to finish what we have started. We need to complete the 5G journey because the potential is already there — and China is showing us what is possible.”

He also pointed to China as a leader in terms of 5G implementation. As of January 2025, China had 4.25 million 5G base stations, a figure expected to reach 4.5 million by the end of the year. More than 1 billion 5G connections are live, accounting for over 50% of all mobile connections in the country, the GSMA executive added.

“We see the impact everywhere,” he said. “In cities like Shanghai, dense 5G networks power smart ports, automated factories and stadiums. In rural provinces, 5G improves agricultural productivity with drone monitoring and precise irrigation. In healthcare, hospitals are piloting 5G-enabled remote surgery and diagnostics,” he added.

Badrinath described 5G Standalone (5G SA) as the foundation for next-level services. “To complete this journey we need to finish the rollout of 5G standalone across the world,” he said. “With faster speeds, ultra-low latency and enhanced network slicing capabilities, completing the 5G journey will open up even more opportunities for growth.”

The next chapter of 5G evolution is 5G-A, and again, China is setting the pace, according to the GSMA executive. China Mobile launched the world’s first commercial 5G-A network in 2024, expanding from 100 to over 300 cities. China Unicom and Huawei have created a 5G-Advanced intelligent network serving more than 10 million people in Beijing, while China Telecom’s private 5G-Ad network at Tianjin Port has increased operational efficiency by 20%, he said.

“The potential is clear. The next phase is about scale,” Badrinath said. “And of course, this kind of scale needs investment.”

Chinese carriers are expected to invest $219 billion in networks by 2030. “When we invest in our networks, we lay the foundation for long-term economic growth,” he said, citing data that shows every $1 from the mobile industry contributes an additional $2.30 to GDP. In 2024 alone, the mobile industry contributed over $1 trillion to China’s GDP, a figure expected to nearly double by 2030, he added.

The GSMA executive also stressed that artificial intelligence (AI) is also becoming a core telecom driver. “Our networks are not just using AI, they are enabling it,” he said. “Without advanced connectivity, there is no AI. More AI means more demand on networks and the need for more 5G.”

Chinese telcos are combining AI with 5G to create sector-specific solutions. China Mobile’s AI + 5G suite has reduced downtime by 15% for an auto manufacturer. China Unicom helped boost efficiency by 18% at a steel plant using predictive AI. And China Telecom is applying AI to manage traffic peaks in its Tianjin Port network, the executive explained.

“We must collaborate across technologies, sectors, and borders,” Badrinath concluded. “Infrastructure, investment, innovation: These are the foundations of progress in the new era of connectivity.”