Singtel to ‘fortify’ Singapore against quantum threats with quantum-safe network

In March, Singtel announced partnerships with Cisco, Fortinet and Nokia, to deliver enterprise quantum security solutions

Singapore’s Singtel has launched a three-phase pilot program for the country’s National Quantum-Safe Network Plus (NQSN+) to protect enterprises against quantum threats and support a variety of enterprise network and security devices for enterprises. The network also extends quantum-safe security to “new use cases and applications’ such as identity, mobility and authentication services,” according to the operator.

In 2023, Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority tasked Singtel with the responsibility to develop a quantum-safe network in order to “fortify Singapore’s resilience against quantum threats in the next decade.”

Then in March of this year, the operator announced partnerships with Cisco, Fortinet and Nokia, to provide quantum security solutions to enterprises. Specifically, Singapore’s enterprises can now utilize Cisco’s routing platform, Fortinet’s firewalls and Nokia’s optical devices. “These solutions utilise quantum key distribution, which is a secure method for distributing encryption keys only known between shared parties, from Singtel’s QSN and can be easily integrated into the enterprises’ existing network and security infrastructure,” the carrier stated.

Singtel CEO Ng Tian Chong commented that the company has always played a “central role” in Singapore’s security, adding that while quantum computing is only in its early stages, it is gaining velocity across several sectors such as banking, healthcare and government services — this is particularly true given the role quantum computing is expected to play in 6G systems.

“And we want to ensure Singapore is ready for it,” Chong continued. He encouraged the country’s enterprises to reach out to the company if they are “keen to bolster their digital resilience” to be “prepared for the quantum age.”