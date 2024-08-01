BSS/OSS modernization is essential to effectively monetize open APIs and network slicing, and sets the stage for the continued evolution of 5G

Operators are constantly in the process of modernizing something–transitioning to 5G Standalone and cloud core, the radio access network (RAN), transport networks, cloudifying business support systems (BSS) and operational support systems (OSS)…the list goes on and on. In the context of the pressing need for 5G monetization at roughly the midpoint of the current generation of cellular, to fully leverage investments in core, RAN and transport, operators also have to do the hard work of retiring legacy BSS/OSS systems in order to capture those new revenue opportunities. While it’s not the sexiest thing in the world, it’s vitally important.

Here we will (attempt) to summarize the current state of BSS/OSS in the telecoms set, and provide the context needed to understand why getting into the weeds with legacy IT software stacks and business logic. With that, here are nine areas of consideration relevant to the long arc of BSS/OSS modernization.

Cloud-native architectures are the path forward; that’s crystal clear. This means transitioning monolithic BSS/OSS systems to align with the larger move to cloud. The impetus here is the need for greater agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency. Cloud-native BSS/OSS systems enable telecoms to quickly adapt to market changes, scale operations up or down, and reduce capital and operational expenditures through a pay-as-you-go model.

Personalized customer experiences have a straight line to better customer retention, account growth and all around stickiness. To do this at the BSS level requires drawing on real-time analytics to understand what customers need, want and would be willing to pay for. Operators are using analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to gain deeper insight into customer behavior and preferences, allowing for more tailored service offerings and improved customer satisfaction.

AI and attendant automation cuts across both BSS and OSS. Operators are working to leverage AI-enabled solutions for network monitoring, fault detection, predictive maintenance and other use cases that enhance operational efficiency and reduce downtime. The automation of routine tasks and processes streamlines operational complexity, reduces manual intervention and improves business outcomes.

Integration and interoperability, particularly in the context of BSS/OSS modernization—think systems of systems glued together with all sorts of proprietary middleware, is a heavy lift. Achieving seamless interoperability between new digital platforms and older systems is critical to maintaining service continuity and extending the useful lifespan of existing investments. This integration often requires careful planning, robust middleware solutions, and adherence to industry standards.

Standardized open APIs are a topic du jour in telecom; the premise is that building open, accessible networks will allow third-party developers to deliver customized network-enabled solutions to serve particular verticals with domain expertise. Standardization is important to accelerate time to value and deliver a build once, deploy many-type model. Standards facilitate interoperability between different vendors’ solutions and enable more modular, flexible BSS/OSS architectures. This shift helps telecoms avoid vendor lock-in and fosters innovation through a broader ecosystem of partners.

Security and compliance is more important now than ever with the rise of AI and the data collection, storage and transmission needed to do AI in a meaningful way. With infrastructure modernization and the move to cloud, operators are working on zero-trust security postures to ensure data privacy, protect against cyber threats, and adhere to varying regulatory requirements.

DevOps and similar software development-centric operating models borrowed from the world of enterprise IT are necessary for operators to successfully transition from telcos to techcos, and this also touches BSS/OSS. Faster development cycles, continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), and breaking down silos between business and technology teams fosters the agility needed to respond to shifting market demand and ongoing technological advancements.

5G evolution never stops, and industry discourse around 5G Advanced and 6G is picking up steam. Software-centric programmable networks, in theory at least, are in a constant state of flux meaning BSS/OSS capabilities need to similarly become more sophisticated in order to deal with increasing network complexity, support new use cases as they emerge, and otherwise handle the data deluge. In the world of quality of service (QoS) on-demand, consumption-based business models, distributed compute, the explosion of internet of things (IoT) devices, and other drivers, BSS/OSS is crucial for effectively managing 5G networks and monetizing the services these advanced networks can deliver.

Cost optimization is perhaps the North Star for any business, but operators especially are facing a number of macro and industry-specific challenges necessitating broad cost-cutting efforts, including both technology and workforce. With BSS/OSS modernization efforts, operators are reducing operational costs through process automation emboldened by AI and data. But, unfortunately, you have to spend money to save money, and build a foundation for future growth.

Big picture, BSS/OSS modernization is part and parcel to the push towards digital transformation, cloud adoption, automation, and enhanced customer experiences. While challenges remain, particularly in integrating new technologies with legacy systems and ensuring security, the overall trend is towards more agile, scalable, and intelligent systems that can support the evolving needs of the telecom sector.