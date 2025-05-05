Telecom operators are moving from legacy systems to cloud-native networks built for speed, scale and resilience

As global data demands accelerate and next-generation services take shape, the telecom industry finds itself at a crossroads. Operators are under pressure to break free from legacy systems and embrace cloud-native architectures that promise flexibility, scalability and faster innovation. This isn’t just a technology upgrade — it’s a business transformation with wide-reaching implications.

Historically, telecom networks were built on rigid, hardware-defined infrastructures with proprietary software stacks. These systems were stable but slow to adapt — ill-suited for the pace of change required by 5G, edge computing and evolving consumer and enterprise needs. In contrast, cloud-native networks are built on modular principles: microservices, containers, orchestration tools like Kubernetes and CI/CD pipelines. These components enable operators to build networks that are agile, programmable and scalable on demand.

Several forces are driving this transition:

The rollout of 5G and the need for dynamic, programmable infrastructure to support low-latency applications and massive connectivity

The scalability of cloud-native platforms, essential for managing complex, distributed networks

The demand for consistent edge deployment to enable real-time services such as AR/VR, autonomous vehicles and industrial automation

Ongoing pressure to reduce capital (CAPEX) and operational expenditures (OPEX)

Together, these forces form a perfect storm. Cloud-native design has become foundational for telecom operators that want to remain competitive in an era where service velocity, customization and resilience are essential.

Speed to market, built in

“Speed to market and flexibility.” That’s how Dish Network CTO Eben Albertyn distilled the value proposition of building a fully cloud-native network from scratch. With no legacy infrastructure to contend with, Dish took the opportunity to deploy “the newest mobile technologies that exist” on top of the most modern infrastructure and software stack available.

This approach enables three core benefits:

Scalability : Cloud-native systems scale dynamically, responding to demand in real time. This is crucial during high-traffic events or emergencies.

: Cloud-native systems scale dynamically, responding to demand in real time. This is crucial during high-traffic events or emergencies. Agility : Through DevOps, CI/CD and microservices, operators can test and roll out services in days, not months.

: Through DevOps, CI/CD and microservices, operators can test and roll out services in days, not months. Operational Flexibility: Cloud-native networks can run across public, private, or hybrid environments, giving operators control over infrastructure without sacrificing performance or portability.

There are environmental advantages too. Dish’s network scales compute and storage resources minute-by-minute. “We don’t keep things around for no good reason,” Albertyn said. “Our energy and carbon footprint very closely mirror our actual demand at the very moment.”

For greenfield operators like Dish, the cloud-native model is a rare opportunity to leapfrog competitors mired in outdated systems. But even established carriers are finding ways to modernize core network functions and migrate incrementally to more dynamic architectures.

A business evolution, not just a tech stack

Yet cloud-native transformation isn’t just a technical undertaking. As David Martin, senior analyst and telco cloud lead at STL Partners, points out, it requires a fundamental change to how telecom businesses operate.

“Operators have to redesign internal processes and teams,” he said. “That means adopting DevOps, mastering CI/CD and developing cloud operating skills. It’s not just about deploying new tools — it’s about evolving how the entire business operates.”

According to Martin, building cloud-native networks means designing functions from the ground up to be containerized and interoperable with cloud layers — most often Kubernetes-based. This opens the door to true multi-vendor interoperability and the freedom to deploy services across any environment.

A dual transformation

The shift to cloud-native is a dual transformation: a technical re-architecture of software, infrastructure and tools, alongside a reinvention of workflows, culture and organizational models. For an industry long defined by fixed systems and slow cycles, cloud-native isn’t just a better way to build networks — it’s the only way forward.

For more about the challenges and opportunities telcos are facing as they navigate the telco cloud-native transition, download the report.