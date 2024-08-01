CelcomDigi submits plan to deploy Malaysia’s second 5G network

CelcomDigi noted it currently operates the widest 4G network in the country, which is now ready for 5G activation

Malaysian carrier CelcomDigi has submitted its proposal for the deployment of Malaysia’s second 5G network to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the company said in a statement.

CelcomDigi’s CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi said: “The country is in prime position to be a regional leader in both 5G and AI development. CelcomDigi’s proposal sets out to build the most advanced 5G network to realize this ambition and accelerate widespread adoption for consumers and enterprises. We have an opportunity to capitalize and build on the existing solid infrastructure, financial strength and robust ecosystem that we have invested in.”

“We believe that we have submitted a compelling case to deploy Malaysia’s second 5G network – either alone or in partnership with others – towards ensuring a thriving 5G ecosystem built for the nation,” he added.

CelcomDigi said that it currently operates the most widespread 4G network in the country, which is now ready for 5G activation. By the end of 2024, more than two-thirds of the company’s network will be modernized, CelcomDigi said, adding that its 18,000-site 5G-ready network is set to enable fast deployment of 5G and 5G-Advanced technology across its footprint.

CelcomDigi recently launched its AI experience center, dubbed AiX, with the aim of creating digital solutions across a range of sectors and verticals.

The Asian telco noted that the new facility is supported by a wide ecosystem of global technology players and local partners. AiX will focus on emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), extended reality (XR), robotics, analytics and metaverse, the carrier said.

The telco also said that AiX provides an immersive experience and features real-world solutions ready for immediate deployment.

Malaysia’s state-run 5G network Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) had previously announced that four operators have completed the share subscription agreement (SSA), with each obtaining a 16.3% stake in DNB

The telcos which completed the SSAs include CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile and YTL.

Telekom Malaysia (TM) is the only carrier that has yet to finalize its SSA with DNB, as it still needs to get approval from shareholders in accordance with its governance requirements.

The SSAs stipulate each operator has the option to quit DNB to participate in the planned second 5G network. Maxis, U Mobile, YTL and CelcomDigi have all issued statements indicating great interest in participating in the second 5G network.

The country’s communications minister Fahmi Fadzil announced on June 21 that he had instructed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to begin identifying and appointing an operator for the second 5G network.

In May 2023, Malaysian authorities had said that the country would shift to a dual 5G network once DNB achieved 80% coverage in populated areas, something that occurred in December 2023.

DNB was set up by the Malaysian government in 2021 as a special purpose vehicle to develop the country’s 5G network infrastructure, which private telecommunications firms are currently using to offer 5G services to their customers. DNB’s 5G network was deployed by Ericsson.