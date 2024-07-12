CelcomDigi launches AI experience center in Malaysia

CelcomDigi said that AiX also houses a collaborative space that serves as a live lab environment for startups, large enterprises, academia and government

Malaysian telco CelcomDigi launched its AI experience center, dubbed AiX, with the aim of creating digital solutions across a range of sectors and verticals.

In a release, the Asian telco noted that the new facility is supported by a wide ecosystem of global technology players and local partners. AiX will focus on emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), extended reality (XR), robotics, analytics and metaverse, the carrier said.

The telco also said that AiX provides an immersive experience and features real-world solutions ready for immediate deployment.

CelcomDigi CEO, Datuk Idham Nawawi, said: “Emerging technologies such as AI are revolutionizing the world, and Malaysia must keep pace with this progress to build a flourishing digital nation. We have made a strong commitment to play a pivotal role to realize this ambition, leveraging our greater combined capabilities as a merged company to invest and drive digitalization, innovation and sustainable growth for the nation. The AI Experience Centre is a realization of the national benefit of the merger, where CelcomDigi’s scale and capabilities are able to attract and partner global and regional digital tech giants,” he said.

“We will continue to invest in the infrastructure, partnerships and competencies needed to support Malaysia through the rapid tech changes around us. We are determined to spur digital transformations across industries and ensure the benefits of 5G, AI and emerging technologies are realized for all Malaysians,” he added.

Located at CelcomDigi’s hub in Subang Jaya’s Hi-Tech Park, AiX houses two main spaces called The Infinity and The Gallery. The Infinity is a space designed to provide visitors with immersive, interactive experiences of digital society simulations using cutting-edge audio-visual technology. The Gallery space showcases a physical array of real-world industrial use-cases to display the transformative potential of emerging technologies key to enterprise growth. These respective simulations display a range of 5G and AI-powered technologies and robotics across eight verticals namely manufacturing, logistics, energy, fleet, port, healthcare, education and agritech. Of the 45 solutions featured within the eight verticals, 13 of them are live use cases being piloted with enterprises in Malaysia, the carrier said.

The telco also highlighted that AiX also houses a collaborative space that serves as a live lab environment for startups, large enterprises, academia and government agencies to co-create, test and validate new solutions that pair 5G with other emerging technologies.

CelcomDigi said that partners in the new facility include Huawei, ZTE, AWS, Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), Ericsson, Microsoft, SK Telecom, Softbank and Sumitomo, among others.

In December 2022, Axiata Group and Telenor Group had completed the merger of Malaysian operators Celcom and Digi. Following the completion of the merger, Axiata and Telenor now hold equal ownership in CelcomDigi at 33.1% each.