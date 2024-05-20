Telefónica Tech signs with Microsoft to expand enterprise cybersecurity porftolio

Telefónica Tech has announced a global deal with Microsoft to offer an expanded roster of cybersecurity services to enterprise customers. The deal includes artificial intelligence (AI) solutions related to enterprise cybersecurity, the Spain-based telecoms operator said. It is a global arrangement, pitched to enterprises around the world, it said; but it also looks to be primarily focused on Telefónica’s enterprise customers in Spain and Latin America.

A statement included quotes from Telefónica Tech and Microsoft execs representing their employers in “Spain and the Americas” and in Spain, respectively. The deal was signed at the RSA conference for IT security in San Francisco last week. It will see Microsoft’s software-based cybersecurity solutions integrated with Telefónica Tech’s managed networked cybersecurity proposition. Telefónica Tech is the operator’s global enterprise service division.

Telefónica Tech listed new cybersecurity solutions for detection and response, identity access management, cyber threat intelligence, and data protection. Specifically, it said it will integrate Microsoft’s Copilot tool for security with its existing security management service, operating from its digital operations centres in Madrid and Bogota, in Spain and Colombia, which offers round-the-clock surveillance of enterprise networks and devices.

Cybersecurity staff at both sites are Microsoft certified – to the highest level, said Telefónica Tech. The new deal follows collaboration last year on Microsoft’s Responsible AI Innovation Center (RAIIC) in Spain, whereTelefónica Tech is one of 15 technology partners to help develop AI training, applications, and guidelines.

María Jesús Almazor, chief operating officer at Telefónica Tech in Spain and the Americas, said: “This global cooperation between Telefónica Tech and Microsoft is a key milestone. Companies around the world will take advantage of all the opportunities that technology offers to digitise processes and jobs, including tools based on generative artificial intelligence, with maximum security.”

Alberto Granados, president of Microsoft in Spain, said: “The collaboration between Telefónica Tech and Microsoft will allow us to offer our customers innovative security solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence with the aim of improving their cyber-resilience.”