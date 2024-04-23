YOU ARE AT:PodcastWill 5G Change the WorldWill 5G Change the World? Greg Mayo, NETSCOUT (Ep. 64)

Will 5G Change the World? Greg Mayo, NETSCOUT (Ep. 64)

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Will 5G Change the World5GPodcasts

In this episode of Will 5G Change the World? NETSCOUT’s Greg Mayo, senior director of engineering, looks at where 5G is (in terms of successes and areas for improvement) after five years in what is typically a 10-year generational cycle. He discusses what the next half of the 5G cycle has in store with a focus on delivering new enterprise services against exacting SLAs. And, drawing on decades of experience with artificial intelligence, Mayo looks at how AI can help operators realize new degrees of process automation and optimization.

netscout logo
Will 5G Change the World? Greg Mayo, NETSCOUT (Ep. 64) 2

Will 5G Change the World? is presented in partnership with NETSCOUT.

For additional resources from NETSCOUT, check out the following:

Previous article
Sequans gets first Cat 1bis approval on AT&T and FirstNet in US
Next article
Kagan: Mixed thoughts on Huawei Annual Analyst Summit 2024

ABOUT AUTHOR

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats