Will 5G Change the World? Greg Mayo, NETSCOUT (Ep. 64)

In this episode of Will 5G Change the World? NETSCOUT’s Greg Mayo, senior director of engineering, looks at where 5G is (in terms of successes and areas for improvement) after five years in what is typically a 10-year generational cycle. He discusses what the next half of the 5G cycle has in store with a focus on delivering new enterprise services against exacting SLAs. And, drawing on decades of experience with artificial intelligence, Mayo looks at how AI can help operators realize new degrees of process automation and optimization.

