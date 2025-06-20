Hutchison CEO outlines 5G monetization strategy

The chairman of Hutchison noted that 5G population coverage in Hong Kong has already reached 99%

SHANGHAI– Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings (HTHKH) is leveraging infrastructure, AI integration and government partnerships to unlock enterprise and consumer value in Hong Kong and beyond, Kenny Koo, executive director and CEO of the company said in a presentation during MWC Shanghai 2025, where he shared the company’s 5G deployment journey and monetization roadmap.

“We are now halfway through realizing the full potential of 5G,” Koo said, adding that the operator is focused on enabling widespread adoption while preparing for the 5G-Advanced (5G-A) era.

Koo noted that 5G population coverage in Hong Kong has already reached 99%, with the rollout encompassing major bands including 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz and 4.9 GHz. The telco has completed its foundational work in network deployment, enabling consistent performance in high-traffic zones such as the AsiaWorld-Expo and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, Koo said.

“Our commitment to upgrading from 4G to 5G has been strong since day one,” Koo said.

The Hong Kong operator is promoting 5G monetization by expanding Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services, which offer broadband connectivity in both urban and remote locations without relying on fixed lines. The service allows customers to connect smart devices seamlessly across homes and enterprises.

Koo also noted that the company is encouraging migration through bundled plans and limited-time offers to accelerate consumer transition to 5G.

In the enterprise space, Hutchison is delivering 5G-enabled solutions for smart parking, surveillance in utility tunnels and intelligent operations in sports venues. “We are working with public and private entities to deploy practical, revenue-generating 5G use cases,” Koo said.

The operator is also integrating AI into 5G infrastructure to enhance user experiences. Koo detailed the use of AI-powered systems to assess and optimize performance at various locations in real time. One recent test showed 5G user experience on social media remained stable during a government-led high-traffic event.

The Asian carrier has also begun deploying an AI-based customer experience rating system to improve end-to-end connectivity and service quality. Koo described this as part of the company’s strategy to evolve from a traditional mobile operator into a next-generation digital service provider.

Koo concluded by noting the company’s environmental initiatives, including energy-saving efforts in collaboration with Chinese vendor Huawei. By adopting efficient antenna components, the telco has successfully reduced 5G network power consumption and operational costs, the executive said

“From 5G to 5G-A, the transition is moving fast. But by working together—through smart integration of AI and energy tools—we can build a more sustainable and innovative telecom future,” he added.

In December 2024, Hong Kong’s Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA) announced the completion of the auction of the radio spectrum in the 6/7 GHz band.

That same month, OFCA said it concluded the auction of 2.3 GHz and 850 MHz spectrum.

China Mobile Hong Kong acquired the maximum allocation of 50 megahertz in the 2.3GHz spectrum band, said OFCA.

Hutchison Telecom followed closely behind, securing 10 megahertz in the 850MHz band —the maximum permitted — along with an additional 20 megahertz in the 2.3GHz band. Meanwhile, HKT acquired 20 megahertz in the 2.3GHz band and SmarTone obtained 10 megahertz in the 850MHz band for HKD151.5 million.

China Mobile Hong Kong, Hutchinson and HKT had launched commercial 5G services in Hong Kong in April 2020, while SmarTone launched the service in the territory in May 2020.