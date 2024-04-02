Network service providers are growing their home broadband customer base rapidly, as a result of fiber expansion, new technologies including 5G-based Fixed Wireless Access and boosts from government subsidies to close the digital divide.

Whether the last mile to the home is fiber- or wireless-based, intelligent in-home broadband equipment and software can now offer CSPs the chance to differentiate themselves with superior customer experience while also generating new revenues above and beyond basic connectivity. This requires a holistic, flexible and automated approach to network management and new service offerings: Exactly what Nokia Corteca software offers.

Corteca spans the big-picture view of network operations to the granular visibility of what service could be optimized to grow ARPU. Corteca Cloud provides flexibility and control over home broadband deployments; at a broadband device level, Corteca automatically optimizes home Wi-Fi and resolves issues before they impact customers. Corteca also provides a unique library of applications that can reside on the home broadband device, which CSPs can tailor to the desires of their customer base to generate new revenues. How? Here are three examples of services that can be installed on the home router to leverage Corteca at the customer edge.

The F-Secure Sense cybersecurity application can protect all devices which use that broadband connection, without the inconvenience of the customer having to install software on individual devices. This is a win-win for the CSP and the consumer: Multiple devices for the whole family are easily protected, and the CSP can realize additional revenue. NetDuma’s SmartBOOST traffic optimization application can automatically detect and optimize the broadband connection for gaming, video streaming or working from home, ensuring that services receive the bandwidth and latency they need for the best experience. The M-Lab speed-testing application can help broadband subscribers or CSP service agents to identify WAN connectivity issues, or provide the end-user with assurance that the CSP is delivering on promised service levels. That same data can also be presented to regulators, who are increasingly demanding that CSPs provide proof of the speeds that their customers experience as a condition of build-out subsidies.

These are just three of the 11 applications either created by or vetted by Nokia for value and interoperability as part of the Corteca ecosystem to use smarter broadband for customer satisfaction. CSPs can license and deploy these applications to offer new services to customers and increase per-household ARPU, or bundle them to attract users to higher service tiers. And the current Corteca Marketplace options are just the beginning, since the solution also features a developer toolkit for the development of new and custom applications. How much new revenue will Corteca help you deliver?



Learn more about Nokia Corteca and its application ecosystem here.