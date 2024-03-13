A New Perspective on 5G with Donna Johnson of Cradlepoint

Join Carrie Charles on this episode of 5G Talent Talk as she engages in an insightful conversation with Donna Johnson, the Chief Marketing Officer of Cradlepoint. Donna shares her remarkable journey to the C-suite, emphasizing the importance of curiosity and adaptability in career growth. As an expert storyteller, Donna eloquently narrates Cradlepoint’s evolution from revolutionizing cellular connectivity to shaping the future of 5G enterprise solutions.

Donna sheds light on emerging trends such as AI integration and cybersecurity, highlighting how these advancements complement the evolution of 5G technology. Additionally, she offers valuable insights into Cradlepoint’s unique company culture, emphasizing collaboration and continuous learning.

For listeners interested in exploring career opportunities, Donna provides valuable advice on navigating the ever-changing tech landscape. With Cradlepoint’s commitment to innovation and Ericsson’s global reach, listeners are encouraged to explore exciting career prospects in a dynamic and collaborative environment.

Don’t miss this engaging episode as Donna Johnson unveils the future of connectivity and career growth in the tech industry on 5G Talent Talk.

Donna Johnson is CMO at Cradlepoint and Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions, driving go-to-market strategies for its portfolio of wireless WAN, private networks and security solutions. Throughout her career, Donna has worked with network management and infrastructure products, holding positions of engineering management, product management and product marketing at companies such as Talari Networks, Objective Systems Integrators and Dorado Software. Most recently, she was director of product marketing for NetScaler SD-WAN with Citrix.

