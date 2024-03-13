YOU ARE AT:PodcastLet's Get Digital with Carrie CharlesA New Perspective on 5G with Donna Johnson of Cradlepoint

A New Perspective on 5G with Donna Johnson of Cradlepoint

Carrie Charles
By Carrie Charles
Let's Get Digital with Carrie Charles

Join Carrie Charles on this episode of 5G Talent Talk as she engages in an insightful conversation with Donna Johnson, the Chief Marketing Officer of Cradlepoint. Donna shares her remarkable journey to the C-suite, emphasizing the importance of curiosity and adaptability in career growth. As an expert storyteller, Donna eloquently narrates Cradlepoint’s evolution from revolutionizing cellular connectivity to shaping the future of 5G enterprise solutions.

Donna sheds light on emerging trends such as AI integration and cybersecurity, highlighting how these advancements complement the evolution of 5G technology. Additionally, she offers valuable insights into Cradlepoint’s unique company culture, emphasizing collaboration and continuous learning.

For listeners interested in exploring career opportunities, Donna provides valuable advice on navigating the ever-changing tech landscape. With Cradlepoint’s commitment to innovation and Ericsson’s global reach, listeners are encouraged to explore exciting career prospects in a dynamic and collaborative environment.

Don’t miss this engaging episode as Donna Johnson unveils the future of connectivity and career growth in the tech industry on 5G Talent Talk.

Watch the episode here: 

 

Listen to the episode:

Important Links

About Donna Johnson

donna johnson

Donna Johnson is CMO at Cradlepoint and Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions, driving go-to-market strategies for its portfolio of wireless WAN, private networks and security solutions. Throughout her career, Donna has worked with network management and infrastructure products, holding positions of engineering management, product management and product marketing at companies such as Talari Networks, Objective Systems Integrators and Dorado Software. Most recently, she was director of product marketing for NetScaler SD-WAN with Citrix.

Join the 5G Talent Talk community today:

Previous article
NTIA releases implementation plan for National Spectrum Strategy
Next article
Editorial Webinar: 5G testing: Proving performance in the lab and assuring performance in the field

ABOUT AUTHOR

Carrie Charles
Carrie Charleshttps://broadstaffglobal.com
Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats