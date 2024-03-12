Ooredoo partners with Huawei to transition to 5.5G

Ooredoo and Huawei will collaborate to upgrade all core networks to 5GC service-based architecture

Middle East telco Ooredoo Group is working with Chinese vendor Huawei to move toward the ‘5.5G’, or 5G-Advanced, era by upgrading its core networks across key markets.

The partnership, which was signed during Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024, will see the modernization of Ooredoo’s core networks in Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria and the Maldives.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ooredoo and Huawei will collaborate to upgrade all core networks to a 5G core with a service-based architecture.

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, CEO at Ooredoo, said: “Ooredoo is committed to delivering transformative connectivity solutions that will upgrade our customers’ experiences and meet their evolving demands in this digital age. The transition to the 5.5G era is a pivotal step in this journey and our partnership with Huawei is key to continue providing best-in-class services across our markets.”

The carrier noted that core network plays a crucial role in connecting various industry networks, communications networks and the Internet, and facilitates the rollout of new services and their commercialization.

Huawei launched what it claimed to be the world’s first “5.5G” intelligent core network during an event at MWC 2024.

The announcement was made by George Gao, president of Huawei cloud core network product line. Gao says that 2024 will be the first year for commercialization of 5.5G or 5G-Advanced.

Huawei believes that previous investments made by operators to deploy 5G network infrastructure will be protected with the future launch of 5G-Advanced, Huawei’s president of wireless solution, Cao Ming, previously said during a media roundtable at Huawei’s 14th Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF), held In October 2023 in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

The executive said that 5G-Advanced networks will not require large investments by operators in new network architecture and will be launched using 5G Standalone (SA) networks. He also said that Huawei is working with its partners to make sure that future 5.5G applications, devices and services will be fully compatible with current 5G networks.