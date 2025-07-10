AI Infra Brief: Power strain, sovereign cloud, Nvidia’s Israel move

As demand for AI infra skyrockets, three new developments highlight the challenges and shifts ahead. In the U.S., the Department of Energy is sounding the alarm: Data centers are pushing the power grid to its limits and planned renewable projects won’t be enough to avoid blackouts by 2030. Meanwhile, chipmaker Nvidia is announcing plans for a multibillion-dollar tech campus in northern Israel to expand its presence in the AI chip field. We stay in the Middle East, where digital infrastructure firm Syntys is enabling new sovereign AI cloud services in Qatar with local data centers and Nvidia GPUs, boosting regional innovation and data control. Together, these updates reflect key trends in AI infrastructure: soaring power demand, geopolitical investment in sovereign compute and the race to build high-density, GPU-ready facilities.

US grid faces rising risks from data center expansion, says DOE

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has issued a report warning that current power generation plans are falling short of what’s needed to support the rapid expansion in data center demand, mainly from AI workloads.

The report, titled ‘Evaluating U.S. Grid Reliability and Security’, predicts a 100-fold increase in the risk of power outages by 2030 if scheduled plant retirements and slow additions of new power generation continue. A key concern is the imbalance in the types of power sources being added. Of the 210 GW of new capacity planned by 2030, only 22 GW is expected from baseload sources like natural gas. The rest comes mainly from intermittent sources like wind (32 GW), solar (124 GW) and battery storage (31 GW).

DOE officials noted that this mix doesn’t match the kind of stable generation required to support a reliable grid.

The DOE report noted that the power demand could grow by at least 100 GW by 2030, with data centers accounting for half of it.

The DOE is calling for urgent additions of firm power sources — including gas, nuclear and coal — to keep the grid stable.

Nvidia plans major tech campus in Northern Israel to boost AI infra

Nvidia has announced plans to build a large new technology campus in northern Israel, part of a multibillion-dollar expansion expected to bring thousands of jobs to the country.

The company launched a request for information (RFI) seeking 30 acres of land in the Zichron Yaakov, Haifa, or Jezreel Valley areas. The site should be near major roads and public transport and allow for the construction of 80,000 to 180,000 square meters of facilities.

“It’s a very sizable investment, and to decide to locate it in Israel goes a long way and is a sign of confidence in the Israeli high-tech ecosystem,” said Israel Innovation Authority CEO Dror Bin in an interview with The Times of Israel. “This declaration is mutually beneficial: Nvidia is enjoying the benefits of the local ecosystem and talent, and the ecosystem will enjoy this big investment of Nvidia because it will help Israel remain at the forefront of innovation and technology, especially in the artificial intelligence space.”

The new campus would be one of the largest in Israel. Nvidia already conducts key R&D in Israel, particularly for its high-end AI chips. The company recently surpassed Microsoft and Apple in market valuation, hitting nearly $4 trillion as demand for its processors surges.

Syntys backs Ooredoo’s sovereign AI cloud in Qatar

Digital infrastructure firm Syntys has played a central role in launching Ooredoo’s sovereign AI cloud services in Qatar. The services are powered by Nvidia Hopper GPUs and hosted entirely within high-performance data centers run by Syntys.

These data centers use modular, GPU-optimized designs with high-density racks and advanced cooling systems to handle AI workloads. The company worked with Ooredoo from early planning to operational readiness to tailor the infrastructure to local needs.

This project supports Qatar’s National AI Strategy and its broader digital transformation goals. It also ensures local control over sensitive data and infrastructure.

The rollout gives Qatar-based developers, public agencies and industry players access to locally hosted AI services, reducing reliance on foreign providers and aligning with national goals like data sovereignty and digital independence.

