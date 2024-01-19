Singtel adds Starlink connectivity to its maritime portfolio of services

Singtel said that the new offering will allow ship operators to analyze data in real-time to increase productivity, reduce costs of fuel consumption and improve operational maintenance

Singapore carrier Singtel announced that it will expand its maritime digital offerings with Starlink’s satellites with the aim of driving adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and edge computing, as well as access to cloud-based solutions to improve safety, operational efficiencies and crew well-being.

The telco said that its solution will allow ship operators to analyze data in real-time to increase productivity, reduce costs of fuel consumption and improve operational maintenance, among other benefits.

Starlink is the first low Earth orbit (LEO) broadband service to be added to Singtel’s portfolio of digital smart solutions for vessels known as iSHIP, which also includes Paragon, the telco’s an all-in-one orchestration platform for 5G edge computing and cloud services.

The platform will manage and automate the smart switching between satellite communication services ensuring uninterrupted network coverage as ships traverse long distances. It will also enable ships to leverage edge computing and host mission critical applications either on-premises or at shore, freeing up valuable bandwidth and improving reliability, the Asian telco said.

“The maritime industry is a complex, interconnected environment involving large volumes of data being transmitted between thousands of terminals, ships, and ports across the world. We have seen growing demands for faster, more resilient, and low latency connectivity as the industry starts to embrace digital transformation. The addition of Starlink to our existing suite of satellite communications solutions, orchestrated by our patented Paragon platform, is part of our multi-orbit strategy to increase the resilience of satellite connectivity in the industry and to enable the rapid adoption of digital technologies and solutions,” said Bill Chang, CEO of the Digital InfraCo unit at Singtel.

“As the first telco in Singapore to offer Starlink, we are confident that this offering will further facilitate the development of smart, secure, and sustainable solutions that will positively impact the industry,” the executive added.

With over 5,000 satellites in its constellation, Starlink can provide global maritime coverage for vessels of all sizes, delivering up to 220 Mbps download speed, Singtel said.

Last month, Singtel announced that it had successfully completed what it claims to be the country’s first trial of 5G New Radio Reduced Capability (RedCap) technology.

The Asian telco said that the trial was conducted on its live 5G network in collaboration with Ericsson and MediaTek.

RedCap, sometimes referred to as NR Light, is a reduced set of 5G capabilities intended for devices like wearables and low-cost hotspots that have low battery consumption, lower costs and lower bandwidth requirements. Introduced with 3GPP Release 17, 5G RedCap is designed for devices currently served by LTE CAT-4 but provides equivalent or better in performance with up to 150 Mbps theoretical maximum downlink throughput. This technology helps reduce the complexity, cost and size of 5G devices.

The telco said that the month-long trial took place across five different Singtel 5G Standalone (SA) locations, utilizing Ericsson’s RedCap solution and MediaTek’s RedCap testing device.