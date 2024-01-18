NTT Docomo said that technologies such as extreme-high-speed transmissions over 100Gbps, together with AI, will be deployed to meet the advanced requirements of future 6G systems

Japanese telco NTT Docomo plans to unveil a number of new technologies for 5G’s evolution, 6G and generative AI during the Docomo Open House’24, which will be held in Tokyo this week.

The operator said in a release that technologies such as extreme-high-speed transmissions over 100 Gbps, together with AI, will be deployed to meet the advanced requirements of future 6G systems. As one example, Docomo says it will launch new communication infrastructure to harness sub-terahertz bandwidths for the integration of physical space and cyberspace.

The Japanese telco also said that it will present a technology dubbed “Feel Tech” for sharing sensory perceptions via human-augmentation platform. According to NTT Docomo, Feel Tech is the world’s first technology for sharing taste sensations between individuals via Docomo’s human-augmentation mobile platform. It is expected to be used in the metaverse, as well as in movies and animations, to incorporate taste “expressions” into extra-rich content that people will experience with an immersive sense of presence.

In the future, networks incorporating high-altitude platform stations (HAPS) will support disaster communications, ship and drone connectivity and communications in mountainous and remote areas, Docomo said. The exhibit will showcase the latest technologies for non-terrestrial network (NTN) HAPS and underwater drones for mobile coverage beyond the reach of conventional terrestrial network areas, from remote seas to low-orbit space, the telco added.

Docomo will also unveil next-generation cloud slicing and a 5G core on AWS to meet specific network needs. The telco explained that this solution combines end-to-end orchestration, QoS visualization and monitoring and 5G core from AWS to deliver flexible network quality for specific locations and time scenarios. By integrating the cloud, energy efficiency and on-demand network quality, the solution will help realize highly sustainable networks.

Docomo said that the adoption of 5G in the industrial sector is still limited, adding that more extensive 5G implementation in the industrial world will require comprehensive analysis and multi-dimensional verification that can address diverse mobile needs and environments. “Docomo has developed an advanced yet portable simulator that makes it easy to visualize 5G wireless transmission characteristics and electromagnetic interference effects in each customer’s unique industrial setting,” the telco said.

“The world-first technology from Docomo uses generative AI to create non-player characters in the metaverse. The innovative technology, which automatically generates each character’s appearance, behavior and role to eliminate the need for experts with specialized know-how, will help realize more enriched metaverse experiences in the future,” the telco added.

In November 2023, Nokia announced that NTT Docomo was deploying the former’s Open RAN (O-RAN) compliant 5G AirScale baseband solution, including centralized unit (CU) and distributed unit (DU) software, in its commercial network nationwide.

Nokia said that this solution will enable NTT Docomo to pursue a multi-supplier strategy, giving the Japanese telco the option to connect with Open Radio Units (RU) delivered by other suppliers.

Nokia also said it will deploy its fully O-RAN-compliant 5G AirScale baseband solution in Docomo’s commercial network