UAE telco du selects Nokia to modernize its voice core network

Nokia will expand and modernize the existing IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) voice core network

Finnish vendor Nokia announced that it has been selected by United Arab Emirates (UAE) operator du to modernize its circuit-switched core network.

As part of the project, Nokia will expand and modernize the telco’s existing IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) voice core network in order to extend Voice over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE) services.

Once fully deployed, the project will enhance voice quality and enable du’s customers to access new advanced services. The modernization of du’s existing infrastructure will ensure a smooth transition to Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services, the vendor said.

The Finnish vendor also reported that the deployment will also allow du to provide customers with improved fixed voice services.

As part of the project, Nokia will provide the Arab telco with its AVA Traffica and Mediation solutions to offer real-time insights that improve network management.

The deployment of the vendor’s solutions will additionally provide support for 3G users until they are ready to upgrade their handsets to support VoLTE service, Nokia added.

Samar Mittal, VP of cloud and network services (CNS) in the global business center (GBC) at Nokia MEA said: “The UAE is an early adopter of digitalization, and this leads to a significant demand for high-performing voice and data services. This project with du has a direct positive impact on end users, who will benefit from high-quality voice experiences across all technologies while also setting the foundation for new and exciting services in the future.”

“We remain committed to the continuous improvement of our customers’ experience, which is why we are proud to present the initiative to modernize and expand our voice core. With Nokia’s solutions, we can enhance our core network’s performance and optimizing service quality,” said Saleem AlBlooshi, CTO at du.

Nokia and du had recently announced the conclusion of what it claimed to be UAE’s first 5G-Advanced 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) trial over a commercial network.

The partners said that this recent trial showcased the readiness of du’s 5G network for innovative use cases in areas such as the Internet of Things (IoT), wearables and Industry 4.0 to address 5G monetization challenges.

RedCap, sometimes referred to as NR Light, is a reduced set of 5G capabilities intended for devices like wearables and low-cost hotspots that have low battery consumption, lower costs and lower bandwidth requirements. Introduced with 3GPP Release 17, 5G RedCap is designed for devices currently served by LTE CAT-4 but provides equivalent or better in performance with up to 150 Mbps theoretical maximum downlink throughput. This technology helps reduce the complexity, cost and size of 5G devices.

Nokia and du trialed MediaTek’s T300 series RedCap test equipment in the carrier’s 5G Standalone (SA) radio access network (RAN) built with Nokia’s AirScale radio products, leveraging existing mid-band spectrum.

The two companies also noted that following this trial, they will extend RedCap over low-band frequencies with the aim of ensuring a high level of coverage and connectivity.