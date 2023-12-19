China’s mobile shipments surge 19.7% y-o-y in October: Report

Total mobile shipments in the January-October period surged 4.2% year-on-year to 230 million units

China’s mobile phone shipments surged 19.7% year-on-year to over 29.16 million in October, local press reported, citing data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

According to the report, 5G mobile phones accounted for the bulk of mobile shipments in October, totaling 26.44 million units, an increase of 35.5% year-on-year.

In the first 10 months, total mobile shipments surged 4.2% year-on-year to 230 million units, according to CAICT, which is a research institute under China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The report also showed that domestic brands continued to dominate China’s mobile phone market in October, with shipments rising 7.2% to 18.01 million units.

A total of 50 new models hit the domestic market during October, surging 51.5% year-on-year, CAICT said.

A separate reported revealed that China’s telecommunication industry experienced a steady expansion from January to October, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The combined revenues of firms in domestic telecom totaled CNY 1.42 trillion ($199 billion), up 6.9% year-on-year, the report showed.

Of the total, emerging sectors such as cloud computing, big data, the Internet of Things and internet data centers saw their revenues increase by 20.5% year-on-year to CNY301.2 billion.

Broadband internet services recorded revenues of CNY219 billion in the first ten months, climbing 9.3% year-on-year.

By the end of October, China had a total of 3.215 million 5G base stations and 754 million 5G users across the country. Also, nearly half of the country’s mobile phone users were 5G service subscribers as of the end of the month.

China aims to start commercializing 6G technology by 2030 and expects that the standard-setting for the technology will be achieved around 2025, according to Wang Zhiqin, the head of China’s 6G promotion team and vice president of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

Wang recently noted that China began 6G technological experiments last year and has been carrying research on 6G system architecture and technical solutions during 2023.

In June, the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said that the Chinese government allocated spectrum in the 6 GHz frequency band for 5G and 6G services. The 6 GHz spectrum is the only high-quality resource with large bandwidth in the mid-band, taking into account its coverage and capacity advantages, the ministry said, noting that the 6 GHz range is particularly suitable for the deployment of 5G systems or 6G systems in the future.

The ministry noted that the allocation of the 6 GHz band at this time is “conducive to stabilizing the expectations of the 5G/6G industry.”