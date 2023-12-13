China aims for 6G commercialization by 2030: Report

China expects the standard-setting for 6G technology to be achieved around 2025

China aims to start commercializing 6G technology by 2030 and expects that the standard-setting for the technology will be achieved around 2025, Chinese press reported, citing Wang Zhiqin, the head of China’s 6G promotion team and vice president of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

Wang noted that China began 6G technological experiments last year and has been carrying research on 6G system architecture and technical solutions during 2023.

“In terms of 6G development, all nations are at the early stage of technological research and have not yet formed a unified standard in 6G network building and key technology,” Wang reportedly said.

According to Wang, 6G-related research has opened new application scenarios which include combining communication and sensitivity, combining communication and artificial intelligence and mass Internet of Things based on integrated satellites and terrestrial mobile communication.

Meanwhhile, Zhang Yunming, vice minister of the MIIT, recently said that the country needed to cultivate the 6G application ecosystem in advance, with the aim of accelerating the integrated development of next-generation wireless technology with 5G and new technologies such as XR and robots to lay a solid foundation for 6G applications.

In June, the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said that the Chinese government allocated spectrum in the 6 GHz frequency band for 5G and 6G services. The 6 GHz spectrum is the only high-quality resource with large bandwidth in the mid-band, taking into account its coverage and capacity advantages, the ministry said, noting that the 6 GHz range is particularly suitable for the deployment of 5G systems or 6G systems in the future.

MIIT noted that the allocation of the 6 GHz band at this time is “conducive to stabilizing the expectations of the 5G/6G industry.”

Last year, China’s IMT-2030 (6G) Promotion Group, which promotes 6G R&D and international cooperation, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on 6G with the 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA), which represents European industry and research for next-generation networks and services.

Under the terms of the agreement, both organizations announced plans to further promote cooperation on 6G systems and networks.

The objective of the country’s 6G Promotion Group is to gather China’s industrial and academic research to promote 6G in a wide range of areas, including at a technological level and also in terms or economic and social impacts.

6G systems are expected to be launched commercially by 2030; the first phase of standardization will likely start from 2025, leading to the first 6G specification in 3GPP Release 21 by 2028.