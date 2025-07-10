Hong Kong opens applications for 2.5/2.6 GHz spectrum

Hong Kong’s government telecoms authority has launched a tender to auction 50 megahertz of spectrum

In sum, what to know:

October auction – OFCA will auction 50 megahertz in the 2.5/2.6 GHz band on October 20 to support advanced mobile services, including 6G.

Flexible terms – All spectrum in the band will now expire in March 2039, enabling streamlined planning and future technology transitions.

Fixed reserve – Fixed at HKD4M per MHz, bidders will compete above this minimum price, with applications due between September 4 and 5.

Hong Kong’s Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA) has launched a tender to auction 50 MHz of spectrum in the 2.5/2.6 GHz band. It has invited applications from interested parties. In line with the government’s 2024 Policy Address, it wants a timely release of suitable spectrum to support ongoing development, including future 6G systems.

A spokesperson said the 2.5/2.6 GHz spectrum is well-suited for balancing network coverage with capacity and is key to enabling 5G and 6G broadband services. The auction will be held on October 20 and the frequencies will be awarded under unified carrier licences with a new assignment term lasting approximately 10 years and 10 months.

This aligns the expiry date of all 140 megahertz in the 2.5/2.6 GHz band to March 30, 2039, allowing Hong Kong’s Communications Authority (CA) greater flexibility in future planning for next-generation mobile technologies.

Applications for participation in the auction must be submitted to OFCA between September 4 and 5. The Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development (SCED) has set a reserve price of HKD4 million ($509,000) per megahertz, though final prices will be determined through competitive bidding.

In December of 2024, OFCA announced the completion of the 6/7 GHz band spectrum auction. A total of 300 megahertz was awarded to local carriers China Mobile Hong Kong, SmartTone, and Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT). Each carrier acquired a block of 100 megahertz with a spectrum utilization fee (SUF) of HKD 210 million. These licenses are valid 15 years.

That same month, OFCA concluded the auction of 2.3 GHz and 850 MHz spectrum. China Mobile Hong Kong acquired the maximum allocation of 50 megahertz in the 2.3GHz spectrum band for HKD1.07 billion, said OFCA. Hutchison Telecom followed closely behind, securing 10 megahertz in the 850MHz band — the maximum permitted — along with an additional 20 megahertz in the 2.3GHz band, for a total of HKD617 million.

Meanwhile, HKT acquired 20 megahertz in the 2.3GHz band, paying HKD400 million and SmarTone obtained 10 megahertz in the 850MHz band for HKD151.5 million. These licenses are also valid 15 years.

In June 2024, OFCA announced the results of the second round assignment of the frequencies in the 26 GHz and 28 GHz bands. A total of 1,200 megahertz was assigned to China Mobile Hong Kong, HKT, Hutchison Telephone Company, and SmarTone.

China Mobile Hong Kong, Hutchinson, and HKT had launched commercial 5G services in Hong Kong in April 2020, while SmarTone, announced the launch of commercial 5G services in the territory using Ericsson’s Dynamic Spectrum Technology (DSS) in May 2020.

Local operators had acquired 200 megahertz of 3.5 GHz spectrum in mid-October 2019. Those 5G licenses are valid for a 15-year period.