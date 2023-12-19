Qualcomm partners with Airties for 5G FWA

The two companies are collaborating to optimize Airties’ managed Wi-Fi solutions to integrate more easily on broadband carrier platforms, featuring Qualcomm 5G FWA platform

French company Airties, which provides managed Wi-Fi for broadband service providers, announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies for fixed wireless access (FWA) connectivity solutions.

“Fixed wireless is unquestionably reshaping the home broadband market worldwide,” said Metin Taskin, founder and co-CEO of Airties. “Technical challenges such as interference, signal attenuation, congestion, channel allocation, and spectrum management are common across both Wi-Fi and 5G, and today’s operators deserve visibility and optimizations that encompass both wireless technologies. It is also critical to understand the end user experience through both 5G and home Wi-Fi in order to assess the end-to-end performance of a FWA service. We are extremely proud to forge this new strategic relationship with Qualcomm Technologies to further enhance FWA for wireless service providers around the globe,” Taskin added.

Enrico Salvatori, senior vice president and president at Qualcomm Europe, said: “User experience is at the heart of our relentless pursuit of managed network optimizations and we’re delighted to work with Airties to accelerate the delivery of these advanced capabilities to broadband carriers.”

Among the optimizations with Airties will be the Qualcomm 5G FWA Gen 2 and Gen 3 platforms. The Qualcomm 5G FWA Gen 3 platform is a fully integrated 5G advanced-ready FWA platform, which includes support for Sub-6 GHz, mmWave and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. It is boosted with quad-core CPU and hardware acceleration to drive a wide range of applications and value-added services. The platform features the Snapdragon X75 5G Modem-RF and also includes the Qualcomm QTM567 mmWave antenna module, providing extended mmWave coverage and Wi-Fi 7 with 10Gb Ethernet.

Airties said its hybrid cloud-edge architecture leverages both the embedded intelligence in customer premises equipment (Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6) and the cloud to maximize responsiveness and performance.