Telecom Egypt to automate network operations with IBM

Telecom Egypt will adopt IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps deployed on RedHat OpenShift and implement IBM Robotic Process Automation

Telecom Egypt (TE) working with IBM to adopt intelligent automation technologies for the operations support systems (OSS) on its mobile, fixed and core networks. Automation will allow TE to innovate faster and reduce operational cost and time spent troubleshooting network-related incidents, as well as provide visibility into performance data and dependencies, said IBM.

5G Standalone (SA) deployments utilize a core network design aligned with cloud architecture. This enables 5G networks to deploy new services at scale and speed which before now has been the domain of hyperscalers. Driving all of this innovation forward is a need for extensive network automation at every level of the operation.

In a 2020 report, IBM explored the role of automation in the future of work, concluding that 80% of organizations scaling AI-powered automation expect to outperform the competition in revenue growth. “Today’s operations must be dynamic, responsive, and interconnected to an organization’s ecosystem and workflows. This requires end-to-end enterprise visibility, real-time insights, and decisive actions—particularly in escalating situations,” the company wrote in the report. “Businesses that leverage intelligent automation to build these capabilities are poised to address today’s workforce dislocation, supply chain challenges, and customer service disruptions—and to thrive in tomorrow’s recovering market.”

“The telecommunications industry is witnessing major transformation, and they are relying on new intelligent automation and cloud solutions to help enable accurate, fast and flexible business operations, as well as improved services to end customers,” commented Marwa Abbas, general manager at IBM Egypt. “We are happy to extend our work with TE by providing our automation solutions, which will help TE to efficiently manage their networks and drive further digital advancement.”

Specifically, TE will adopt IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps deployed on RedHat OpenShift and implement IBM Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions, which is designed to offer a holistic view of TE’s entire IT environment. Additionally, IBM RPA, part of IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation, will help TE reduce operational and reporting time by making it possible for engineers and IT operators to track the network’s operating capacity and service quality across Egypt. “Manually, this process required sending power signals across central offices and cabins to identify the weak points and areas, which could require at least 18 hours of compiling and revising data,” IBM noted.

IBM’s intelligent automation software will also allow the operators to identify, analyze, address and resolve complex IT issues in dynamic and complex environments.

“We are always keen on investing in developing and modernizing our networks to ensure that our customers receive the best communication and information technology services. We are happy to work with IBM as our technology partner to improve our networks’ operational efficiency, leverage automation capabilities and reduce the time required to monitor and repair incidents, thus improving the quality of services provided to our customers,” said Adel Hamed, managing director and CEO of Telecom Egypt.