IBM and AMD explore quantum-centric supercomputing

IBM and AMD said the joint effort focuses on hybrid computing models where quantum computers and classical HPC systems work in tandem

In sum – what to know:

Quantum + HPC convergence – IBM and AMD are collaborating on architectures that blend quantum computing with high-performance systems to create a new “quantum-centric” supercomputing model.

Hybrid workflows planned – The companies will demonstrate workflows combining IBM’s quantum computers with AMD CPUs and GPUs this year, advancing real-time error correction and novel algorithm development.

Strategic positioning – IBM builds on partnerships with RIKEN and industry players, while AMD contributes HPC leadership from systems like Frontier and El Capitan.

IBM and AMD have announced a collaboration with the aim of developing computing architectures that integrate quantum systems with high-performance computing (HPC) and AI accelerators, the latter said in a release.

The main goal of the initiative is to create what the companies describe as a “quantum-centric supercomputing” model, blending IBM’s quantum expetise with AMD’s HPC and AI technologies.

Quantum computing differs fundamentally from classical computing by using qubits, which can represent more complex information than binary bits. This enables the possibility of solving problems in areas like materials discovery, logistics, and drug development that are difficult for classical systems alone, according to AMD.

“Quantum computing will simulate the natural world and represent information in an entirely new way,” said Arvind Krishna, IBM’s chairman and CEO. “By exploring how quantum computers from IBM and the advanced high-performance compute technologies of AMD can work together, we will build a powerful hybrid model that pushes past the limits of traditional computing.”

AMD’s chair and CEO, Lisa Su, added: “High-performance computing is the foundation for solving the world’s most important challenges. As we partner with IBM to explore the convergence of high-performance computing and quantum technologies, we see tremendous opportunities to accelerate discovery and innovation.”

The joint effort focuses on hybrid computing models where quantum computers and classical HPC systems work in tandem. In such systems, quantum hardware could simulate atoms and molecules, while HPC and AI-powered systems analyze large-scale data. The aim is to tackle scientific and industrial problems at speeds and scales not achievable with current methods, said AMD.

The two companies also plan to integrate AMD’s CPUs, GPUs, and FPGAs with IBM quantum computers to explore new classes of algorithms. These efforts could also advance IBM’s goal of achieving fault-tolerant quantum computing, with AMD technologies supporting real-time error correction.

The pair also expects to conduct an initial demonstration later this year, showing how IBM’s quantum computers and AMD hardware can jointly execute hybrid workflows.

IBM has recently partnered with Japan’s RIKEN to connect its IBM Quantum System Two with Fugaku, one of the world’s most powerful classical supercomputers. IBM has also partnered with organizations such as Cleveland Clinic, the Basque Government, and Lockheed Martin to test quantum-classical integration in applied settings.

AMD said it currently provides CPUs and GPUs for leading HPC systems, including Frontier and El Capitan, which rank among the fastest supercomputers globally.