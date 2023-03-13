Barcelona, Spain – ZTE Corporation, a global provider of information and communication technology solutions, in partnership with Guangzhou Metro Group and China Mobile Guangzhou Branch, has been awarded the “Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Economy” for the joint project “5G-empowered Smart Metro in Guangzhou” at the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards during the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona.

The metro is of utmost importance to the transportation system of a city, especially for Guangzhou, a city with a population of 20 million people.

The smart metro project was launched in 2020 using 5G technologies such as network slicing and private networks. The system currently enables 750Mb/s uplink rate enhancement and mobile connections even when the metro is travelling at 160 km/h high-speed, ZTE said.

Also, a multi-layer cloud-edge collaboration system was also deployed to implement in-depth interaction and sharing of online data among people, vehicles, operating environments and devices. This also provided greater communication between 5G smart stations, 5G train-to-ground communication, and 5G digital tunnels.

With these deployments and innovations, in the past several years, Guangzhou Metro Group has witnessed improved automated operations and maintenance, more efficient dispatching and management, and higher passenger satisfaction, ZTE said.

“This award is a great endorsement of our efforts in keeping innovating in digitizing the workplace,” said Dr. Bai Gang, Vice President of ZTE. “We will work further with partners to promote 5G even deeper to the production domain and bring greater value and benefit to more people.”

“We are honored to win this award together with our partners. 5G smart metro enhance the intelligence and flexibility of stations, train safety, and metro operation efficiency,” said Cai Changjun, deputy general manager of Guangzhou Metro Group. “Moving forward, we will verify more 5G smart metro services, form the 5G smart metro system architecture and industry standards, and promote the rapid growth of 5G in the metro industry.”

Luo Weimin, general manager of China Mobile Guangzhou Branch, added: “We’re honored to receive this award and attribute it to our partners, who have shown us valuable support. We are committed to building leading 5G networks in terms of quality, technology, service, and operation. We will continue our efforts in building a new 5G industry ecosystem in conjunction with partners by using leading 5G networks.”

The annual GLOMO (Global Mobile) Awards are judged by the industry’s most prominent subject matter experts, in celebration of the companies and individuals driving innovation and showcasing excellence in the rapidly growing mobile industry.