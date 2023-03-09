‘Making the complex, simple’ — Boingo to provide converged network at new Vegas venue

Dream Las Vegas will house 531 hotel rooms, 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space and a 20,000-square-foot casino

Boingo Wireless has been selected to design, build and manage extensive DAS and Wi-Fi 6E networks at Dream Las Vegas, a new hotel and casino slated to open in 2025. The converged network will deliver “instant, always on, fast connectivity” to enable guest experiences like mobile check-in, online gambling, digital concierge services, streaming and ride sharing, as well as operational improvements around connected utilities, smart lighting and touchless entry points.

From a networking perspective, Dream Las Vegas is a massive project. It will have 531 hotel rooms, 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a 20,000-square-foot casino and gaming floor, a fitness center and on-site parking, all of which need coverage.

“We are weaving technology through every aspect of Dream Las Vegas to create an unmatched guest experience, and Boingo Wireless instantly understood our goals,” said Bill Shopoff, CEO of Shopoff Realty Investments, the developer behind the new hotel and venue. “The network design has been a core component of our development plan, and Boingo’s ability to not only design the network, but to build and manage it will be an incredible asset for the hotel’s IT team.”

Boingo CEO Mike Finley said the company is “excited” to provide a “cutting-edge, converged network” to help Dream Las Vegas offer “fully connected guest experience” and enhance its business operations.

Last year, Boingo partnered with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), which owns and operates the Las Vegas Monorail to operate a new wireless network at the Las Vegas Monorail Convention Center Station. This station is now home to Boingo’s Innovation Center, which serves as a launch pad to test, trial and demonstrate 5G, Wi-Fi 6/6E, Wi-Fi 7 and IoT pilot programs.

During a conversation with RCR Wireless News at Mobile World Congress 2023, Finley shared that for Boingo’s customers — which are mainly transportation hubs, military facilities and venues and stadiums — access to their data is a key motivation behind deploying their own networks. The data, he continued, can lead to new business opportunities and revenue by providing insight into user behavior. “We’re finding monetization,” he said. “But at the real core is they want the information, they want safety, they want security.” Things like security cameras and access doors are critical for these verticals. Take Dream Las Vegas, for instance. A casino needs reliable, always-on security measures in place to protect guests, staff and property.

“The thing I love about the venues we work in is they all want a great customer experience and more and more, they understand connectivity is a big deal,” said Finley. When it comes to strategy, he shared that the company’s biggest sell is that it is neutral, converged infrastructure provider that takes the “incredibly complex and [makes] it simple.”