Wi-Fi technology is a foundational element of global connectivity, linking billions of devices and enabling countless digital services. While its adoption has been robust across residential, enterprise, and public domains, understanding its current state, technological advancements, and associated challenges provides a more measured perspective on its future trajectory.

Wi-Fi’s current state

Wi-Fi adoption continues to expand globally, driven by its flexibility and applicability across diverse environments. According to the Wi-Fi Alliance, over 21.1 billion devices are currently used worldwide. By the end of 2024, approximately 4.1 billion Wi-Fi devices are expected to ship, bringing cumulative shipments to nearly 45.9 billion. This widespread utilization underscores its role in everyday activities, from casual browsing to powering IoT ecosystems.

In residential spaces, increasing internet consumption is notable. The rise of “Power Users,” defined as individuals consuming over 1 TB of data monthly, highlights evolving usage patterns. OpenVault forecasts that over 20% of broadband users will fall into this category by the end of 2024, driven by activities like video conferencing, online gaming, and the integration of IoT devices. To accommodate these trends, operators focus on improving network reliability and adopting Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) models, particularly in multi-family housing units.

Enterprises also heavily rely on Wi-Fi in their digital transformation efforts. It supports secure cloud applications, IoT deployments, and edge computing. Industries like hospitality, retail, and aviation utilize Wi-Fi to improve customer experiences through features such as seamless check-ins and personalized services. However, security, automation, and visibility remain key areas of concern as businesses navigate increasingly complex digital landscapes.

Public Wi-Fi networks are crucial in addressing connectivity disparities, especially in rural areas where internet penetration lags significantly behind urban regions. ITU data shows that while 81% of urban residents globally have internet access, only 50% of rural populations are connected. Initiatives like Wi-Fi offloading and neutral host models are gaining traction as potential solutions to bridge this divide.

Technological advancements

The evolution of Wi-Fi technology is characterized by ongoing innovations designed to enhance performance and scalability. Wi-Fi 6E, which expands connectivity to the 6 GHz band, has already improved speeds and capacity, especially in high-density environments. Looking ahead, Wi-Fi 7 is expected to become mainstream by 2025. This next generation aims to deliver faster data rates, lower latency, and improved reliability, particularly in environments where device density is high.

Further down the line, Wi-Fi 8 will debut in 2027, ahead of its official standardization. These advancements align with broader trends in connectivity, including the convergence of Wi-Fi with 5G and, eventually, 6G. This convergence facilitates seamless transitions between network types, an essential feature for applications like smart city infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, and advanced IoT ecosystems.

About convergence

Wi-Fi remains a dominant choice for users, even in areas with robust cellular networks. An Opensignal report highlights that U.S. smartphone users prefer Wi-Fi for most of their screen-on time, a trend particularly pronounced among Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) customers. Cost-saving measures partially drive this preference, as MVNOs encourage offloading data traffic to Wi-Fi networks.

However, the convergence between Wi-Fi and 5G represents a significant shift in how wireless networks operate, blending both technologies’ strengths to provide seamless, high-performance connectivity. Wi-Fi delivers cost-effective, high-capacity coverage in localized environments such as homes, offices, and public venues, while 5G offers wide-area, low-latency connectivity with robust mobility. Together, these technologies create an integrated ecosystem where devices and applications can transition effortlessly between networks, ensuring uninterrupted performance for users.

This convergence is particularly valuable for emerging applications such as autonomous vehicles, smart city infrastructure, and industrial IoT, where consistent connectivity is essential. By leveraging each other’s strengths—5G’s robust outdoor and macro-level connectivity and Wi-Fi’s scalability and efficiency in dense indoor environments—the integration promises to enhance user experiences, optimize network resources, and support increasingly complex digital ecosystems.

Challenges and opportunities

While Wi-Fi continues evolving, it faces significant deployment, operation, and adoption challenges. For example, scaling public Wi-Fi networks remains a complex task. Many cities are exploring public Wi-Fi solutions, with 15.2% already implementing networks and more planning deployments by 2025-2026. However, operational and capital expenses persist, alongside issues like expertise shortages and business model uncertainties.

Network security is another area of focus. As enterprises and service providers deploy advanced Wi-Fi technologies, ensuring robust security measures to protect against potential threats is critical. The rise of IoT and increased reliance on cloud-based applications further amplify the need for secure and resilient networks.

The monetization of Wi-Fi also presents an opportunity for growth. Technologies such as OpenRoaming and Passpoint are gaining attention for enabling seamless connectivity between Wi-Fi and cellular networks, simplifying user experiences while potentially opening new revenue streams. The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) reports growing confidence in Wi-Fi investments, with nearly 60% of survey respondents expressing optimism about its future.

Spectrum availability, particularly in the 6 GHz band, is another key enabler. According to the WBA survey, 90% of respondents consider this spectrum essential for future operations, with 23.1% citing it as a top priority. However, effective management of spectrum resources will be crucial to ensuring equitable and efficient use.

Conclusion

Wi-Fi’s importance in global connectivity cannot be overstated, but its future is not without hurdles. Advances like Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 signal promising technological progress, offering faster speeds, improved capacity, and lower latency. At the same time, the convergence of Wi-Fi with Cellular is emerging as a pivotal development, enabling seamless transitions between networks to support a variety of use cases. While Wi-Fi remains the preferred option for localized, high-density environments, 5G complements it with wide-area, low-latency coverage, making the two technologies increasingly interdependent.

As the digital landscape becomes more complex, Wi-Fi’s adaptability and partnership with cellular technologies like 5G position it as a cornerstone of the global connectivity infrastructure. However, sustained progress will depend on balancing optimism with practical solutions to ensure these technologies reach their full potential while bridging gaps in access and reliability.

This blog is based on the latest industry report produced by Maravedis and commissioned by the wireless broadband alliance which can be found here.