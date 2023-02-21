Cox, Intel and Future Technologies to deploy private networks

Cox, which had launched its private networks business unit last year, uses both LTE/5G and fixed wireless infrastructure for its offering

Cox Communications announced that it is working with Intel and Future Technologies with the aim of designing and deploying end-to-end private network for public and private sector commercial customers.

Under the terms of the collaboration, the new solution will combine Intel’s portfolio of cloud-to-edge solutions; Future Technologies’ expertise and system integration experience and Cox’s edge infrastructure, fiber assets and its ability to design, deliver and manage private wireless connectivity for a variety of industries.

Cox, which had launched its private networks business unit last year, uses both LTE/5G and fixed wireless infrastructure for its offering. In an early smart park pilot with the city of Las Vegas, Cox built a managed private network that uses millimeter wave spectrum to transport high resolution data for insights on park usage, vehicle volumes and facility health. The company said it is now installing an additional private network that covers eight city blocks in downtown Las Vegas’ Fremont District and will support patrons and businesses with real-time insights focused on security, parking, noise levels, air quality and pedestrian counting.

Cox has also used CBRS to build a private wireless network extension to connect low-income Mesa Public schools students at home. The customized private network solutions support other business use cases across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, government, higher education and campus/venue-based environments.

“The combined knowledge and expertise created by this new relationship will help us solve the biggest operational challenges with end-to-end network solutions, accelerate the journey of digital transformation and provide a better experience for employees, customers and visitors,” said Jeff Breaux, executive vice president of Cox Business.

“Private LTE/5G is one of the fastest growing and most promising technologies, and customers are asking for assistance to pull together solutions for their unique business needs”, said Caroline Chan, VP and GM of Intel Network Business Incubator Division. “This collaboration with Cox and Future Technologies brings together our collective domain expertise, system integration, product portfolio and customer support to help our customers implement private network solutions and meet the growing demands of enterprises.”

Last month, Cox Communications announced the official launch of Cox Mobile, the company’s new mobile phone service. The offering is now available in its markets across the U.S.

In August 2022, Cox piloted the mobile phone service in Hampton Roads, Virginia, Omaha, Nebraska and Las Vegas, Nevada, more than a decade after the cable company shut down earlier mobile efforts, citing the inability to compete in the marketplace and to access “iconic wireless devices.”