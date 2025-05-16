Charter to acquire Cox in $34.5 billion deal

The deal will combine Charter’s 31.4 million customers with Cox’s 6.3 million, creating the largest cable and broadband provider in the United States

Charter Communications has announced plans to acquire Cox Communications in a transaction valued at approximately $34.5 billion, including $21.9 billion in equity and the assumption of $12.6 billion in debt and other obligations. This merger will combine Charter’s 31.4 million customers with Cox’s 6.3 million, creating the largest cable and broadband provider in the United States, surpassing Comcast in subscriber count.

The combined entity will be headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, and will operate under the name Cox Communications, while continuing to market consumer services under Charter’s Spectrum brand. Charter CEO Chris Winfrey will lead the new company, with Cox CEO Alex Taylor serving as chairman of the board.

“Cox and Charter have been innovators in connectivity and entertainment services — with decades of work and hundreds of billions of dollars invested to build, upgrade, and expand our complementary regional networks to provide high-quality internet, video, voice and mobile services,” said Winfrey. “This combination will augment our ability to innovate and provide high-quality, competitively priced products, delivered with outstanding customer service, to millions of homes and businesses.”

The merger is expected to yield approximately $500 million in annual cost savings within three years, driven by operational efficiencies and network integration. Additionally, the companies plan to repatriate certain overseas jobs to the United States, although specific details have not been disclosed.

The deal comes as streaming platforms and mobile carriers increasingly encroach on traditional cable turf, using fiber and 5G to gain broadband market share. Charter and Cox argue the merger will better position them to compete with major players like Comcast, Verizon and satellite providers, emphasizing their limited geographic overlap. Both companies have recently reported subscriber declines, underscoring the broader disruption facing the cable industry.

Cox Enterprises, the parent company of Cox Communications, will retain a 23% stake in the merged entity, receiving $11.9 billion in equity, $6 billion in convertible preferred units and $4 billion in cash as part of the transaction.

“In Charter, we’ve found the right partner at the right time and in the right position to take this commitment to a higher level than ever before, delivering an incredible outcome for our customers, employees, suppliers and the local communities we serve,” commented Taylor.

The merger is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close within the next year. Analysts anticipate that the combined company’s expanded footprint and resources will enhance its competitiveness in the evolving telecommunications market.