Cox launches mobile service in all markets

At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Cox Communications announced the official launch of Cox Mobile, the company’s new mobile phone service. The offering is now available in its markets nationwide.

In August, Cox piloted the mobile phone service in Hampton Roads, Virginia, Omaha, Nebraska and Las Vegas, Nevada, more than a decade after the cable company shut down earlier mobile efforts, citing the inability to compete in the marketplace and to access “iconic wireless devices.”

“We’ve done extensive research to understand what our customers want and expect from their mobile provider,” said company President Mark Greatrex said in August. “Cox Mobile gives our customers what they asked for — a simple, flexible and reliable mobile experience wherever they go.”

Now, Cox internet customers can receive unlimited LTE/5G talk and text on two data plans, Pay As You Gig and Gig Unlimited. “The convergence of wired and mobile communications has never been more important. Customers recognize Cox as a reliable provider of connectivity, so introducing a mobile phone offering was a natural extension of our services,” said Greatrex. “With Cox Mobile, we are offering a new mobile phone options for consumers; one that offers flexibility, reliability and the opportunity to save money.”

5G technology has more closely tied cable and wireless together than ever before, and put simply, wired networks will begin to look more like wireless ones, and as the density of wireless networks rise, they will begin to resemble wired networks. With this launch, Cox joins rival cable companies Comcast, Charter Communications and Altice USA in offering mobile services to their customers.